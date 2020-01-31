Nelson Tasman 'ignored' in $8 billion funding announcement

National MP for Nelson Dr Nick Smith has criticised the announced spending for "ignoring" the Nelson Tasman region.

Nelson, Tasman and much of the South Island have missed out in the Government's latest infrastructure pack.

On Wednesday, the Government announced $12 billion of infrastructure funding. So far $8b worth of projects have been announced, with the majority of those being in the North Island.

Though Canterbury and Queenstown both got a look in, with $159 million and $90m worth of projects respectively, the only project announced in the entire top of the south so far was the $5m replacement of boilers at Wairau Hospital.

The entire South Island will receive less funding in total than a 22km four-lane road in Northland, which is receiving $692 million of funding.

Nelson MP Nick Smith said the needs of the Nelson Tasman region had been "ignored" in "an appalling oversight".

"The congestions on our roads in Nelson and Richmond is getting worse and it's insulting that there is nothing to address this or improve road safety. We also have the most earthquake-prone hospital buildings in New Zealand, but again, there is nothing."

He said the region's population made up two per cent of New Zealand's population and by that measure ought to have received "a $160 million share of this package".

"The salt in the wound of this infrastructure package is that the Government has repeatedly increased our fuel and road user charges, taking another $10 million out of our region each year. This is highway robbery with Nelson and Tasman paying more for less."

However, West Coast-Tasman MP Damien O'Connor said there would be another tranche of money coming for regional projects.

"We'll wait for the Budget in terms of other funding potential."

O'Connor said he had met with NZTA late last year to follow-up on individual projects in the region, like the upgrade of the High St section of SH60 through Motueka.

"My view is action needs to occur," O'Connor said.

A business case for the long-awaited upgrade was finished in 2019 but no money had so far been allocated for the physical work.

O'Connor said he was told NZTA would be monitoring the traffic over summer and he would "absolutely" be chasing the agency's findings.

State Highway 6 around Richmond was another area in need of attention. The creation of double lanes for the Richmond deviation was clearly needed, O'Connor said.

The highway from Nelson Airport through the fast-growing Tasman District town was a mix of one and two-lane routes "that's creating bottlenecks".

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Finance Minister Grant Robertson, announces a $12 billion infrastructure package covering transport, schools, hospitals and roads.

Labour candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack said there had been a lot of emphasis previously on the roads into Nelson but she believed those around Richmond – the deviation and Lower Queen St area in particular – should be the focus.

Development of public transport hub in the Lower Queen St area, including an express bus into Nelson, would help ease the congestion as would additional lanes on the deviation and an upgrade of the intersection.

The growth in congestion due to the rapid development of the Richmond West special housing area (SHA) was a "classic example of some of the poor planning around SHAs", Boyack said.

Plans for associated infrastructure did not match the housing development, she said.

One of the benefits of the Government's infrastructure package going to big projects mainly in the North Island was that it would allow other proposed work "to come up in the regular queue" for funding.

"I intend to advocate for that," Boyack said.