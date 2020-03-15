Sun shone on Marchfest at Founder's Park

Spencer Barrack, Kim Brakes and Luke Ellis sampled the brews on offer at this year's Marchfest.

After a couple of wet years, Nelson crowds were happy to see the sun at this year's Marchfest.

The annual celebration of craft beer and music saw thousands flock to Founder's Park to sample brews and dance to music.

Nelson Venues director Shelley Haring said she didn't have the final numbers, but the event was comparable to last year.

LUZ ZUNIGA Hagen Pichler and Rochelle Price got into character at this year's Marchfest.

And after a couple of years of wet weather, it was a relief to see the sun, she said.

"Everyone seemed to be in a fantastic mood, it was a great day."

LUZ ZUNIGA Thousands attended the event at Founders Park, sampling craft beers and listening to music.

The combination of great beer and bands like The Chills was a winner, she said.

"The crowd really loved all the bands, the music tent was full all day."

LUZ ZUNIGA Louise Stack, Emma Timbs and Keeli Ferris enjoy a cold beer under the sun at Marchfest.