Sun shone on Marchfest at Founder's Park
After a couple of wet years, Nelson crowds were happy to see the sun at this year's Marchfest.
The annual celebration of craft beer and music saw thousands flock to Founder's Park to sample brews and dance to music.
Nelson Venues director Shelley Haring said she didn't have the final numbers, but the event was comparable to last year.
And after a couple of years of wet weather, it was a relief to see the sun, she said.
"Everyone seemed to be in a fantastic mood, it was a great day."
The combination of great beer and bands like The Chills was a winner, she said.
"The crowd really loved all the bands, the music tent was full all day."
The Nelson Mail