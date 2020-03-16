Man dies in rural workplace incident near Nelson

Emergency services were called out to the scene of the workplace incident on Motueka Valley Highway in Ngatimoti.

A man has died after a workplace incident in Ngatimoti, south-west of Nelson.

Fire and Emergency, ambulance, and police were called to the scene, by the Motueka Valley Highway, between Waiwhero Rd and Alexander Bluff Rd, about 2.30pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said despite efforts to revive the man, he died from his injuries.

The spokeswoman said police were assisting with initial inquiries, but could not provide further detail.

WorkSafe has been advised, as has the coroner.