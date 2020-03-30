Police called out to rowdy backpackers at Nelson hostel

Masked police officers at Paradiso Backpackers in Weka St, Nelson, at 8pm on Saturday, the third day of the Covid-19 lockdown. Neighbours called the police because of the noise from guests self isolating at the hostel.

Nelson police are trying to balance community assurance with enforcement as people get used to living in coronavirus quarantine.

Police were called out to an incident at Weka St at about 8pm on Saturday, after neighbours complained of loud partying and revelry at the Paradiso Hostel.

Nelson Bays Police area commander Inspector Paul Borrell said along with a council noise complaint, they had been advised of a gathering which did not meet the Government's self-isolation protocols.

Borrell said it was an "unfortunate and disappointing" situation, but police had been working with hostel management to sort the issue out.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Nelson's Franklyn Village is still open but protocols are in place

* 'Opportunist thief' steals hundreds of dollars worth of frozen meat from family business

* Finding homes for the homeless a priority as police enforce lockdown

"We've got groups who are self-isolating in our area where the bubbles are quite big – so the advice we're giving is there needs to be better control of that sort of stuff.

"In today's environment it's certainly not acceptable. We've got other members of our community going about their business the best way they can, abiding by the rules, then you've got a group that would appear haven't."

Borrell said police would be taking a firmer stance on any escalations in the future, but stressed police needed to avoid taking a heavy-handed approach to enforcement.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Masked police officers turn up at Paradiso Hostel on Saturday after neighbours complained of noise at the address.

"These are difficult times and people react differently when under stress.

"We are going to adopt an informative, respectful and professional approach, and try and give people the benefit of the doubt in these early days – that they are not as well informed as we would like – and try and fill that gap."

Paradiso Hostel manager James Kane said they had been working with police and the Ministry of Health since Saturday to make sure their self-isolation procedures were up to standard.

"There was a bit of noise and it was quite early [in the evening], backpackers do like to party so there was a bit of noise and hoo-ha going on."

Kane said while they had already implemented measures to prevent people coming and going freely from the premises, it was "near-impossible" for people to self-isolate while in communal accommodation.

"The big challenge I have to get across is the social accommodation situation, we are just not set up for [individual] self-isolation."

Kane said they were now trying to keep people in their own rooms as much as possible, although there were a number of shared kitchen and bathroom facilities.

He said there were currently about 65 people staying at the hostel, mostly from Europe, with about 15 having left already to fly home.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Police talk with management about the incident at the hostel.

Although many more were trying to arrange transport back home, he said due to the availability and affordability of flights it was likely most would have to see out the self-isolation quarantine in New Zealand.

"Right now everyone is settling in for the long haul."

A police spokeswoman said the advice for people staying at accommodation such as a backpackers was that they needed to stay in their allocated rooms, and the room and the people in it were considered a bubble.

A roster also ought to be established for the use of any communal facilities.

Borrell said it was important people relied on the police to take care of any public self-isolation issues.

"Some of these groups take longer than others to get the message, but what we don't want is too create too much angst in the community so people take vigilante-type action.

"They need to report that stuff to us and not take action they may otherwise regret."