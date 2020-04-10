Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 cases in Nelson and Marlborough at the beginning of the long weekend

There are no new coronavirus cases for the top of the south on Friday, as the country heads into the long weekend.

Thursday's figures reported that Marlborough had 21 confirmed cases and nine probable, while Nelson had 21 confirmed and six probable.

Across the top of the south there were 33 confirmed cases and 15 probable, all travel-related and in isolation at home.

On Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported that there had been a second coronavirus death in New Zealand, a woman in her 90s, who died at Burwood hospital in Christchurch.

The MOH has reported 44 new cases across the country on Friday, 23 confirmed cases and 21 probable. A total of 373 people have recovered from the virus.

None of the Nelson Marlborough cases are in hospital, after a man in his 70s was discharged from Nelson Hospital earlier this week. Fourteen people have now recovered in the region.

While the news is welcomed, police are warning people to stay in their bubbles over Easter.

Checkpoints were set up ahead of the long weekend, with police turning would-be holidaymakers around.

Tasman Road Policing team leader Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews said the region's roads had been quiet overnight on Thursday, and he hoped the public had got the message about staying close to home over the long weekend.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was "on track to meet the most optimistic scenario" and a decision on the next phase would be made on April 20, two days before the lock down period was due to finish.