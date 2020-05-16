Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Nelson

The crash happened at the summit of the Hope Saddle, south of Nelson (file photo).

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash on the Hope Saddle near Nelson.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the top of the Hope Saddle on the Kohatu-Kawatiri Highway (SH6), about 1.50pm.

She said the driver of the motor vehicle had come off the road, and that no other vehicles had been involved.

As of 3pm the patient was being airlifted to Nelson Hospital by the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

At 3.30pm a St John spokeswoman said the patient had arrived at Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews from Tapawera and Wakefield also attended the scene.