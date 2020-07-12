Nelson man shaves off the hair he's been growing for 15 years to raise thousands

Liam Hart had his dreadlocks cut off by Dale Carston of Dale's Barber Shop in Richmond. Hart is raising money for Shave for a Cure fundraiser.

They took eight years to cultivate and moments to snip as Liam Hart gave his dread locks the chop in memory of his uncle who lost his battle with cancer.

On Saturday morning in Richmond’s Dale’s Barber Shop, friends and family of Hart watched on as the thick, matted dreads were cut off one by one and placed in a box.

Hart said he had been growing his hair for 15 years; the long locks weighing 1.5 kilograms last time they hit the scales.

He said the decision to go short came after his much-loved uncle, Euan Hildyard, died from liver cancer during lockdown seven weeks ago.

“He was a wonderful man, he’s done heaps for his community down in Cromwell. He was well known and respected. He has three children and multiple grandchildren, and he has now left. It was a tough time for the family.”

Hart got behind Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand’s Shave for a Cure in June aiming to raise $5000, which was well within reach as the figure topped more than $4400 on July 7.

There were “mixed emotions” about going short, he said.

“No-one knows me with short hair.”

His wife, Jade Hart, said when she met him, the dreads were shoulder-length.

“He’s had dreads the whole time I’ve known him.”

She said their 2-year-old daughter, Evelyn Hart, enjoyed dancing with her dad and his dreads as he’d shake the locks around.

Trinkets and jewellery decorate a number of dreads, many with meaning, Hart said, including a jade ring from Jade so “she is always with me”.

Now the dreads were no longer attached to his head, he said he planned to frame them in a shadow box to hang on the wall as art.

Dale’s Barber Shop owner Dale Carston wielded the scissors for the transformation.

Carston said he’d never cut that much hair off before, “it’s usually short back and sides”.

When Hart stood from the chair with a number one shave, the barber shop filled with applause and gasps of “wow”.

“Thank goodness he had a good shaped head,” his mum Lorraine Hart said.

Dad, Stuart Hart said the family was extremely proud of the chop for cancer.

“Very proud of him for doing it because I know how much they meant to him.”

“It’s very emotional.”

Walking out of the barbers, Hart said his new do felt “light and different”, and as for growing back the dreads, “I’ll see what my new hair style will be for a bit”.

To support Liam’s fundraiser, visit www.shaveforacure.co.nz