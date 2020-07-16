Drunk and unlicensed driver caused crash near Nelson

Vanese Baird appeared at the Nelson District Court on charges of careless driving, excess blood alcohol, and driving while unlicensed.

A drunk and unlicensed driver caused a crash after losing control of her vehicle on a Tasman highway.

Vanese Powhiri Baird, 46, was in the Nelson District Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving, driving while unlicensed, and excess blood alcohol.

The incident happened on March 1, when Baird was driving with her partner of State Highway 60 towards Tasman at about 2.40pm.

According to the police summary of facts, the weather conditions were good with light traffic on the road.

Baird lost control of her car on an uphill bend and crossed the centreline.

An oncoming vehicle struck the rear left corner of Baird’s car, sending it spinning into a wire rope barrier on the side of the road. The other vehicle rolled onto its right side.

Both cars were badly damaged, and both drivers suffered bruising. The passenger in Baird’s vehicle was uninjured.

After being taken to Nelson Hospital, Baird’s blood alcohol level was found to be 127ml per 100 mL of blood – more than twice the legal limit.

When questioned by police, Baird could not explain why she drove into the wrong lane, but admitted being unlicensed and having consumed beer at home before driving.

Judge Bruce Davison convicted Baird on all three charges, with sentencing to take place on August 25.