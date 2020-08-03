Motorcyclist killed in crash near Nelson

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and truck at Collins Valley, State Highway 6 near Nelson.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Rai Valley area, north of Nelson.

Police have confirmed one person is dead following the crash on SH6, in the Collins Valley area.

The crash occurred about 500m north of the Collins Valley rest area, and appeared to involve a motorcycle and a truck.

A long queue of traffic, about 100 vehicles, was backed up at the site about noon. Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Several drivers caught in the queue said they had been overtaken by a group of motorcyclists prior to the crash.

A group of people, including several Hells Angels gang members, were seen consoling each other near the scene of the crash.

MARTIN DE RUYTER A Police officer speaks to a man at the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and truck in the Collins Valley, State Highway 6.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 10.35am on Monday.

The motorcycle rider was first reported as “seriously injured” and Fenz was attending the crash along with police.

However, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency site reports delays were possible 1.5 kilometres north of the Whangamoa Saddle.

A group of motorcyclists, included patched Hells Angels members, were seen in Havelock. They left about midday.

Scott Hammond/Stuff About 20 motorcycles travelling depart Havelock on Monday.

