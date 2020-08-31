Too many difficult tenants means landlord wants to exit market

When I look at what we need to live I see meals out, mobile phones, internet, less durable clothing, people with two cars. So maybe we need to look at and examine our expense priorities.

OPINION: I am a baby boomer, 73, and I have been reading your series on housing.

I agree with all you are saying about employment and security of tenancy.

Mostly, I do not like the current inability to own your own home.

We rented for about three years then purchased our first home.

I see most families are not able to earn enough to support a family on one income.

Something that was possible up to about 1985.

SCOTT GRAHAM/UNSPLASH We are currently reluctant landlords and are hoping to exit this year. We do not enjoy tenants who agree to no pets, no smoking etc and then move in and ignore the agreement.

We lived comfortably and owned a house up to this time.

But around this time my wife returned to teaching part time to supplement our living costs. I can not identify what changed for us, that took her from a housewife to working mother.

When I look at what we need to live I see meals out, mobile phones, internet, less durable clothing, people with two cars, we did not know a lot of people that had travelled overseas for holidays - our generation travelled as young people and then holidayed in NZ as families.

So we had different lifestyles.

People lived in colder and smaller houses? We did.

So maybe we need to look at and examine our expense priorities.

Now, we have been property landlords since 2005. We've had some really great tenants. Up to about 2014, people we got on with, who could see both sides of an agreement.

Based on our experiences in the last five plus years we are currently reluctant landlords.

We are hoping to exit this year.

We do not enjoy tenants who agree to no pets, no smoking, no drugs clauses, names of the people living on the property, then move in and ignore the agreement.

We are required to advise visits so they are able to remove pets, 'guests' etc.

Tenants who disable smoke alarms, even when we install interconnected 230v alarms they are tampered with so they can smoke in the house.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Isabelle and her three children are stuck on the stressful treadmill of trying to find a rental property in Nelson. They've had two homes in three years.

We installed bathroom fans in 2006, not turned on and the outlet blocked.

We had mould in the bathroom.

We had a tenant that dried the clothes in front of the heat pump - and left the windows closed to keep the house warm, cold and damp, they said.

Garden maintenance is ignored until we comment, any damage is referred to as 'fair wear and tear'.

Decisions made by the Tenancy Tribunal are expensive to appeal - and are usually more than the cost of absorbing the decision.

The most expensive decision we had was around a drug debt going wrong. Our house was attacked and damaged.

We had to foot the insurance excess, ($500) and prepare a claim for reparation from the person who attacked and damaged the house.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff The only return to the investor today is Capital Gain - which is difficult to measure. We have to contribute to retain the property in time and cash.

Three hundred dollars was paid at $5 per week - he was a beneficiary.

I now know this ruling has been overturned in the courts - overturning it would cost more than $500.

The only return to the investor today is capital gain - which is difficult to measure. We have to contribute to retain the property in time and cash.

Later this year another house will no longer be available to prospective tenants

Acknowledge that there are some very bad landlords and that must stop. I would support housing warrants of fitness with enforceable repairs required.

My thoughts as someone that has been on both sides of the fence.

Maybe take a wee look at both tenants and landlords. I would expect you to find very good tenants, very good landlords and a continuum that would give you something in the middle that is unacceptable to both sides. A broken system.