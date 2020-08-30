Nelson bus passengers prepare for mandatory mask use from Monday

Bernie Habbershaw had her face mask in her bag and ready to use when taking the bus in Nelson.

Nelson bus users are gearing up to wear masks that become compulsory on public transport on Monday.

From then until the end of alert level 2 restrictions, the Government is requiring that people using public transport will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.

The definition of a face covering is a non-medical-grade, fabric mask that can be made or bought online or in shops. Other coverings, like bandannas or scarves, may also be used.

Passengers in smaller vehicles, such as taxis, do not have to wear face coverings, but drivers do.

Bernie Habbershaw​, who catches the bus from Atawhai into the city most weekends, said she didn’t see why mask wearing was mandatory on public transport when it wasn’t in places like supermarkets.

She had a reusable fabric mask in her bag and was prepared to use it from Monday, as required.

Habbershaw had asthma and said it was much harder to breathe through the mask, which also made her glasses fog up.

“If it’s to help our safety then it’s good but otherwise forget it.”

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Shrutika Pol thought mandatory face coverings on public transport was a good idea.

Shrutika Pol​ said she thought mandatory mask wearing on public transport was a good thing.

“Some people over here think what is the point when there are no cases in Nelson.

“It’s a good decision I think, to be on the safer side.

Pol bought masks on Saturday ready for Monday's rule change.

“It’s for everyone’s safety and it is better to support it.”

Philippa McKenzie​ who was a regular bus user in Nelson said she had also bought masks in preparation for the changes on Monday, which she thought was a good thing.

“I’m as prepared as I can be.

“I’m not worrying about it until I need to.”

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Some Nelsonians were already wearing face coverings when using public transport on Saturday.

The Nelson City Council urged public transport users to put safety first when the rules were introduced on Monday.

Nelson City Council infrastructure committee chairman councillor Brian McGurk​ said the advice was clear, that face masks reduced the risk of tranmission of Covid-19.

“The emphasis is particularly on the bus drivers, because they’re in the buses all day.”

He said bus drivers would not refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask, but would be encouraging people to wear one.

“Ultimately it is up to the passengers to take responsibility to keep themselves, the other passengers, and the drivers safe.

McGurk said the advice was that people should get face masks for themselves and take it with them when leaving home so they had it to hand when getting on the bus.

Mandatory face masks on public transport was a public health order, which was enforceable by the police.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Signs on bus stops in Nelson let people know from Monday, face coverings are mandatory when using public transport.

Anyone caught not wearing one without a reasonable excuse is subject to an instant fine of $300, or up to $1000 if they’re prosecuted through the courts.

McGurk said the council was starting out with encouragement, engagement and education. There were posters in all the buses and bus shelters and other messaging includes radio ads, info on the Nelson City Council website and in public libraries.

“We’re encouraging people to do the right thing, there might be some masks the bus drivers might have, but you shouldn't be relying on that – and there's plenty of makeshift options out there people can use.

“Public transport is still a safe option, the public health order is there to reduce people spreading Covid, because it’s difficult to physically distance in buses.

“It’s just a common courtesy, it's about keeping others safe.”