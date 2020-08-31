Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Stoke, Nelson
The sole occupant of a car which hit a fence on Monday night has died.
Emergency services responded to the single-car crash in Main Rd at Stoke, Nelson, at 5.15pm.
Southbound traffic was reported to be free-flowing but northbound was slow, police said.
The driver was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable to be revived.
Inquiries are under way into the circumstances of the crash, police said.
It follows a horror weekend on the country’s roads, which has left eight people dead.
Stuff