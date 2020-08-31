Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Stoke, Nelson

Emergency services at the scene of a one-car crash in Stoke, Nelson

The sole occupant of a car which hit a fence on Monday night has died.

Emergency services responded to the single-car crash in Main Rd at Stoke, Nelson, at 5.15pm.

Southbound traffic was reported to be free-flowing but northbound was slow, police said.

The driver was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable to be revived.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Emergency services attend to a one-car crash in Stoke, Nelson

Inquiries are under way into the circumstances of the crash, police said.

It follows a horror weekend on the country’s roads, which has left eight people dead.