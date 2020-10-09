Crash on Nelson's Whakatu Drive diverts traffic

Traffic is at a standstill on State Highway 6’s southbound lane on Whakatu Drive after a three-car crash.

A crash on Nelson’s Whakatu Drive led to traffic being diverted from the busy motorway.

A police media centre spokesperson said two utes and an SUV were involved in the crash between Annesbrook and the Saxton Rd off-ramp at about 12.15pm.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Traffic was held up after a crash on the motorway on Friday afternoon.

She said all northbound lanes were open but southbound lanes would be blocked until approximately 1.20pm on Friday afternoon. Traffic was being diverted at Annesbrook Drive.

Motorists are being encouraged to avoid Whakatu Drive or expect delays.

There was no information on injuries but ambulance were on their way to the crash.