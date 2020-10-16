Drop in community event attendance but more satsifaction with council, survey finds

According to the results of council’s resident survey, attendance at events like the Masked Parade have been trending down in recent years.

A decline in those attending pre-Covid Nelson city events but an increase in public satisfaction with the council’s performance are among findings from a residents’ survey.

Results from the Nelson City Council’s annual residents’ survey were made public this week, capturing views on issues such as community events, transport, and council communication.

On the council’s overall performance, the survey found 63 per cent of responders said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the overall performance of the council, compared to 56 per cent in 2019.

While there were high levels of satisfaction with council facilities (both indoor and outdoor), there were drops in attendance both for Nelson libraries and the Suter Art Gallery.

Only 58 per cent of responders said they had visited a public library in the past year, following a consistent downward trend from a high of 72 per cent in 2017.

Attendance at the Suter dropped from 56 per cent in the 2019 survey to 40 per cent in 2020 – although the council report said some of that decrease was due to the gallery's closure during the Covid-19 Alert level 3 and 4 this year.

Participation at council events also took a hit during the past year. Just over half (55 per cent) of responders reported having attended at least one council event in the past 12 months.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Reported attendance at the Suter Art Gallery was down 16 per cent from last year’s survey – although some of that could be attributed to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Summer Festival (53 per cent to 41 per cent), Masked Parade (44 per cent to 23 per cent), Arts Festival (31 per cent to 16 per cent), and Opera in the Park (30 per cent to 22 per cent) all had significant drops in self-reported attendance from 2018/19 to 2019/20.

All the events covered in the survey happened before the Covid-19 restrictions.

Figures on modes of transport remained consistent with previous years.

Driving a motor vehicle to work was still the most popular choice by far at 76 per cent. Those who said they biked/walked/ran to work fell from 19 per cent to 16 per cent, and those who travelled by bus fell from 3 per cent to 0.4 per cent.

However, the report stated given the small proportion of people taking the bus, it was not possible to determine whether the change was “a statistically significant drop”. For comparison, bus patronage (measured through ticketed numbers) has increased over the past two years.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Reported satisfaction with cycle lanes has trended down from 70 per cent in 2011 to 50 per cent in 2020, but council staff said they may be due to heightened expectations around the cycle network.

The survey was conducted by Research First, who conducted 402 20-minute telephone surveys with residents during March and June this year.

Some councillors expressed concern about the accuracy of the transport section of the survey and the wisdom of relying on its findings for the next Long-Term Plan.

Councillor Trudi Brand said some of the questions being asked were not helpful to inform the council towards their focus on active transport and modal shift, while Councillor Kate Fulton said there was a lack of qualitative data in the survey.

Councillor Gaile Noonan said she would like to see a re-survey of the public in relation to the results relating to transport.

“Considering we used this data for decision-making in the LTP, we should be rechecking some of these areas before we use that [for the LTP].

“That is a very expensive part of what we do, and I would like some more reliable data.”

Mayor Rachel Reese supported the other councillors’ comments, and said it was critical that council had “really robust information” to inform any transport decisions.

Councillor Matt Lawrey questioned how helpful the survey was, given its lengthy time requirement and the fact 75 per cent of those surveyed were contacted on landlines rather than cellphones.

“It’s obviously done with the best of intentions and there’s some information that’s useful.

“But this whole conversation to me has highlighted some issues with how much we can rely on this information, particularly when it clearly contradicts other things we know about what people feel when it comes to our infrastructure and our services.”