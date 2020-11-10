Preliminary site works begin for new Motueka Library

A virtual walk through of the design concept for the planned new Motueka Library.

Preliminary work has started on site for the new $5 million Motueka Library.

The single-storey 1100 square metre building will be constructed on Decks Reserve, fronting Wallace St between the i-SITE and the Kiyosato Japanese Gardens.

However, while the new building will be larger than the existing library on Pah St, not all residents are pleased by the development, according to Tasman District Council Motueka ward councillor Trindi Walker.

“A lot of people aren’t happy because they’re losing the green space,” Walker said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s still going to be an asset to our community.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The fencing this week around the construction site of the planned new Motueka Library at Decks Reserve.

Libraries had morphed to become suppliers of a range of services, including guest speakers.

“You don’t go in just to read a book,” Walker said.

The “vision and dream” was that the new Motueka Library would be as well used as Richmond Library.

Walker said she hoped the new library, in its central location, would be a safe haven, particularly for people who were isolated. Such a hub might encourage those people to come out of their homes and connect with other members of the community.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tasman District Council Motueka ward councillor Trindi Walker says she hopes the new Motueka Library is well used and becomes a hub for the community.

Tasman District Council appointed Coman Construction and Jerram Tocker Barron Architects to carry out the design and construction of the library.

“Passive heating and cooling” is to be utilised while the design aims to use timber and other environmentally friendly materials.

Tasman District Council/SUPPLIED A concept drawing of the planned new library.

Additional parking is to be created on Wallace St.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2021 with the library due to open in early 2022.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF The existing Motueka Library on Pah St has been found to be too small and no longer fit for purpose. It is unclear what the building will be used for once the new library is built on Decks Reserve.

Meanwhile, a decision is yet to be made on the future of the existing library site on Pah St.