Council confirms new subcommittee members

Supporters of sidelined councillors turn out for the start of the extraordinary council meeting at Nelson City Council on Thursday morning.

New roles for the re-jigged Nelson council have been finalised after the Mayor controversially re-shuffled the council structure.

Nelson City Council's new groups and subcommittees were filled and given their kaupapa (scope) at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday.

The two and a half hour meeting followed on from a decision last month when the council agreed 9-4 to reduce the number of its full standing committees from five down to three, and create or alter several subcommittees and groups.

The new structure consists of three governing committees made up of all elected members (environment and climate, infrastructure, and community and recreation).

There are also five subcommittees with only some elected members (urban development, strategic development and properties, city centre engagement group, audit risk and finance, and forestry).

Both the urban development subcommittee and the strategic development and properties subcommittee have a space held open for an as-yet unnamed Māori representative.

Councillor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens tried to move a suite of 11 amendments to the proposed delegations and some of the groups’ areas of focus, but none were successful.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Mayor Rachel Reese said the restructure was a response to Covid-19 and would allow the city council to progress on its plans to improve housing affordability and choice.

Aside from O'Neill-Stevens’ amendments, the only other point of contention was Councillor Rachel Sanson's repeated requests to be removed from the audit, risk and finance subcommittee, which she said she had requested before the meeting but not heard any feedback on.

Sanson has previously said she felt targeted at the council table for asking too many questions.

At the time the proposed membership for the subcommittee was Mayor Rachel Reese, deputy mayor Judene Edgar, Sanson, and external appointees John Peters and John Murray. Many councillors asked Sanson to accept the position, which she eventually did after councillor Matt Lawrey was also added to the subcommittee.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Councillor Rachel Sanson asked not to be included on the audit, risk and finance subcommittee repeatedly throughout the meeting, eventually accepting the position after Councillor Matt Lawrey was also added to the roster.

Councillor Kate Fulton said she thought the inclusion of Sanson and Lawrey on the financial subcommittee was a “great result”.

“Councillor Lawrey brings a skill-set ... that's a really good fit in terms of supporting this committee to ensure there's that lens of social outcomes in a financial committee.

“Councillor Sanson mentioned some frustration around transparency ... and I hope she doesn't give up,” she said.

Councillor Tim Skinner said he “took a little bit of offence” with Sanson “demanding” to be removed from the subcommittee.

“To be honest, I'm disappointed that councillors can feel they can decide what they don't want to be on ... When I first got on [to council], and even second time and third time, I was just glad to be on council, and you'll recall, Madam Mayor, I didn't make any demands for any role or position.

“We are here, for the good and the bad, and we're here to represent the community, not represent our own representation or where we think we should be. That's part of the job.”

Councillor Sanson tried to raise a point of order that Skinner was misrepresenting her, but the mayor said she had only “heard him [Councillor Skinner] talking about himself”.

“If you replay it later on ... If I've got it wrong I apologise, but let's get on with the meeting.”

Skinner said he did not mean to imply that any councillors were “lesser”.

The memberships of the new groups and subcommittees were eventually passed unanimously with 12 votes for and one apology from Lawrey who could not attend the meeting.

The mayor has previously said the re-structure was necessary to help the city recover from Covid-19. The shake-up meant that the highest polling councillors Sanson and Lawrey lost their subcommittee chair roles.

Reese said the new structure and delegations sent “a message about getting things done”.

“It's a really clear message to the community, to the chief executive, that we're clear about what we want to do ... and I expect us to make, by the end of the next two years this city is going to look like a different city and some things are going to be ticked off.”

The full list of council committees and groups, as well as the areas they cover, can be found on the council's website on the list of agendas.