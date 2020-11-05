'Cynical' reaction to sale of council houses

Russell Flats tenant Eveleen Berthelsen was concerned about the sale of the community housing by the Nelson City Council in this video taken in June 2019. Now the flats have been sold to Kainga Ora.

The sale of the Nelson City Council’s pensioner flats may have elected members excited, but some people have a more “cynical” view.

Eveleen Jan Berthelsen worried last year that the sale, not yet confirmed to be to the Government, could mean current tenants would have to move.

The sale to Kāinga Ora announced on Thursday may have allayed those fears, as both the city council and the Government agency promised to keep tenants’ welfare a “top priority”, but Berthelsen said she saw the announcement as more a delaying of problems than a prevention.

She said her immediate take-away “seemed quite negative” and even “cynical”, but she said it was just because she saw things with “clear eyes”.

“I have a lot of experience,” she said.

“It [the sale] might not cause trouble now, but down the line it will inevitably cause trouble. I'm very concerned about it,” she said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Russell Flats tenant Eveleen Berthelsen has concerns about the sale of the community housing by the Nelson City Council.

She had two major concerns, she said. One was that changing Governments over the years could at any point decide to on-sell the properties to private developers.

“I’ve seen it happen before, in Auckland, when they decided the land was worth more than the houses or the elderly people who lived there,” she said.

Her other concern was that the existing pensioner housing would not be reserved for elderly tenants once Kāinga Ora took over.

“It is what it is, let's put it that way, because they've done it,” she said.

She said she was contacted by council representatives, but “there were some details carefully left out”; namely, that the 142 units would not be reserved for pensioners only.

“The thing that concerns me is that the 140-odd flats currently occupied by elderly people will be allowed for any man, Jack or Harry,” she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER The Renwick Flats which have also been sold to Kainga Ora.

She said she had seen problems arise from similar situations before, including pensioner housing built next to a school and one time when a 55-year-old moved in to a pensioner housing unit.

“It causes trouble not just for us [pensioners] but for them [younger residents],” she said.

She said the elderly were sometimes more sensitive to things like visitors, noise, and other issues with younger residents.

“The problem is once you get to our age, I'm 80 now, we're very set in our ways.”

She said she hadn't had the chance to catch up with her neighbours yet, but while she was not stressing about the sale she said she believed many of them would be.

“We don't have any power at all, and that's quite often what happens to people who end up in council flats ... That's just the way it is.”

Stan Walker, who also expressed concerns last year, said he has since left Nelson for Timaru, but he did not see the sale positively, for the same reasons.

“Shame on the council, that's what I say,” he said.

He said teenagers or even younger adults could have a serious impact on the quality of life for pensioners.

“What's going to happen to the environment then for the people living there? I wish them well.”

Part of the agreement for the sale includes prioritising current tenants, but Kāinga Ora area manager Dale Bradley confirmed that new tenants would not necessarily be pensioners.

Bradley said Kāinga Ora “aim[ed] to house sustainably” when they placed new tenants.

“They [new tenants] will be sustainable, they won’t disrupt current tenants,” he said.