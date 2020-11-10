Nelson man convicted on multiple Facebook fraud charges

Liam Carey pleaded guilty to seven charges of loss by deception by using fraudulent Facebook advertisements. (file photo)

A Nelson man swindled multiple people through fraudulent Facebook ads.

Liam Carey, 25, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to seven charges of causing loss by deception.

From June 2 to July 27, Carey defrauded seven different people to the tune of $5140, the court heard.

Carey advertised car parts and thermal imaging cameras on Facebook, with prices ranging from $200 to $1500.

On each occasion the victim made the payment to Carey, who then failed to provide the item and ceased all contact with the buyer.

When apprehended by police, Carey said he did it because he had no job and no money at the time.

Lawyer Mark Dollimore said while Carey did not have any addiction issues, he suffered from a health condition which was “genuinely serious for him”.

Judge Jo Rielly convicted Carey on all seven charges, and remanded him for sentencing on December 22.