Boy with leg injury flown to Nelson Hospital by rescue helicopter

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was in the air on Tuesday and Wednesday. (File photograph)

A boy with a leg injury was flown by rescue helicopter from Tapawera to Nelson Hospital on Wednesday.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Dion Edgar said the crew received a call-out about 5pm to Tapawera, in Tasman District.

The job at Tapawera followed a medical call-out to Karamea, on the West Coast, about five hours earlier. That patient was also flown to Nelson Hospital, Edgar said.

Meanwhile, the rescue helicopter was also in the air on Tuesday, responding to a medical call-out to Whariwharangi Hut on the Abel Tasman Coast Track.

Pilot Barry McAuliffe said the call on Tuesday came at 8.50am. The patient was flown to Nelson Hospital with the helicopter landing about 9.55am, he said.