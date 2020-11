Police responded to reports of a crash near the summit of the Lewis Pass on state highway 7 at about 6.45am on Saturday.

The Lewis Pass road has re-opened after being closed for several hours following a truck crash early Saturday morning.

The driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries after crashing on the pass, near the summit of the road on state highway 7 at around 6.45am.

The truck blocked the road as it was being removed from the scene.

Police thanked motorists for their patience and cooperation during the road closure.