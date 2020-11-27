Nelson's urban expansion proposals under the microscope

The Kaka Valley is one of two proposed greenfields expansion sites in the Draft Nelson Plan.

Two potential sites for Nelson’s urban expansion are being considered to help ease the city’s housing supply crisis.

The Maitahi/Kaka Valley and Saxton area have been identified as the two greenfield sites which could be rezoned for residential growth.

Across Nelson and Tasman, growth forecasts predict up to 40,000 more people will live in the region over the next 30 years, which would require about 24,000 new homes to be built.

While much of that growth is expected to come from urban intensification and redevelopment, new development options are also on the table to meet the demand.

According to the 2019 Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy, there was scope for up to 1600 houses to be built across Kaka Valley and Saxton between 2030 and 2050.

Of the two sites, the plans for the Saxton development area are more advanced, with the Maitahi chapter of the plan unable to be written before a Private Plan Change application process for the development was resolved.

Located south of Saxton Field, the proposed Saxton development area covers 42ha and would connect the Hill St and Suffolk Rd residential areas – and would have room for up to 800 houses to be built.

Within this area, there would be provision for both general residential and medium-density residential zones, as well as green spaces.

Nelson City Council Concept plans for the proposed Saxton Development Area, as put forward in the Draft Nelson Plan.

However, Nelson City Council manager for environmental planning Maxine Day said the concept plan “was not set in stone”.

“All [the concept plan] really does is signal to the landowners and to the community around as to what council’s expectations are – but when the person decides to develop the land, if they decide to develop the land, it may be a bit different to that.

“It’s trying to be indicative, and say how we could anticipate it looking and these are probably the things we will be trying to achieve through that process.”

She said through the Resource Management Act plan change process, there would be further examination of the proposals and their potential effect on areas such as landscapes and water quality.

Tim Newman/Stuff The development proposal for the Kaka Valley has met with some strong opposition since the issue was made public in June this year.

Day said the most important feedback needed from the public was whether the proposed sites were the right place for growth.

She said for the more fleshed out concept plans for Saxton, it was about finding out whether council had included the things the community wanted.

“It’s really about the location, or the appropriateness of having future development in those locations.”

Day said if there was a lot of opposition to the proposals, it was also important to be informed about alternative options council could put forward.

“One of the things we’ve been hearing through feedback process is that some people don’t necessarily want to see Nelson change significantly, but there's limited options for managing growth.”

The Nelson City Council will be holding one more public information session before the consultation period closes on December 6, at the Nelson Market from 8am-1.30pm on Saturday, November 28.