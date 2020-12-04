Woman dies in hospital after crash at pedestrian crossing

St John Ambulance and police attended the scene at the Bridge St and Trafalgar St intersection, where a pedestrian was hit by a car.

An elderly woman has died a day after being struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Nelson.

On Friday morning, Constable Shaun Berkett confirmed that the woman had died while in Nelson Hospital.

Police and ambulance attended the scene of the incident, which happened at the corner of Trafalgar and Bridge streets at about 12.40pm on Thursday.

Witnesses said they heard the sound of the woman being struck by a car before they saw what happened.

The woman was taken to Nelson Hospital, where a hospital spokesperson said she had been in a “critical” condition.

Berkett said police were seeking witnesses to the collision, and encouraged anyone with information to contact police via 105 and quote file number 201204/1633.

Police enquiries into the collision are ongoing.