Nelson Santa Parade to be the biggest in years

Santa is back with reinforcements for this year’s Santa Parade in Nelson.

This year’s Santa Parade in Nelson will be bringing an extra helping of Christmas cheer, with nearly 60 floats signed up for the 2020 edition.

So far there have been 58 floats signed up for the parade on Sunday December 13, three times what there had been in the previous year (19).

The good news comes following a decision in October by the Nelson City Council to cancel the parade, and instead host a series of smaller “alert level-proof” Christmas events around town – in case an unexpected rise of Covid-19 alert levels forced the council to cancel at the last minute after funding the parade.

However at the end of October, long-serving event MC Murray Leaning stepped in revive the parade.

At the beginning, Leaning said a total of 30 floats would have been considered a success.

“It’s going gangbusters. It’s kind of at the scary stage now – we’re still getting enquiries, there might be one or two that drop away but there’s still four or five who still want to be part of it.

“Everyone’s so positive about it, it’s really heartening to see. I think people really want something to smile about and celebrate this year.”

Leaning said this year there would a combination of new and returning floats, along with walking groups and car groups.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Murray Leaning, left, and Hayden Rose get into the spirit of Christmas as they prepare for a Santa Parade in Nelson after the Nelson City Council had canned it.

He said the parade would be starting from the corner of Hardy and Trafalgar streets, with the various floats stretching further back up on Trafalgar St and Collingwood St.

Along the parade path, Santa’s Grotto would be set up in the car park of the Trailways Hotel.

“The idea is if you stand at the end of Trafalgar St and look up towards the church steps, the street will be absolutely full of floats and noise and colour and music – that’s what a parade should be.”

Leaning said there were already big plans for next year’s parade, which he said would “rock people’s worlds”.

“We’ve only had since the middle of October [to plan], If we’d have advertised back in August, I reckon we could have got 70-odd floats – which is the plan for next year.”

The Nelson Santa Parade will start at 1pm on Sunday, December 13.