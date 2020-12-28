Property values could suffer from far-off inundation warnings, says advocate

Some Nelson properties are already at risk of inundation, but concerns have been raised over inundation warnings on properties not expected to be at risk until sea levels have risen two metres in an estimated 160 years.

Nelson property values and insurance costs could be affected by inundation risk warnings that are “off the chart” of projected sea level rises, says a residents advocate.

Nelson Residents Association spokesman Steve Cross said many of the 4500 properties with updated LIM reports based on new inundation mapping had risk warnings that were so far in the future as to be irrelevant.

He said mapping used by the Nelson City Council used incremental sea-level rise increases up to and including two metres, which was “off the chart” of climate projections.

Cross said the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change modelling did not have sea level rise scenarios beyond 2130 because of the uncertainty range. Extrapolating its most extreme climate change scenario would not see a two-metre rise until between 140 and 160 years away.

“The accepted practice is a one-metre sea level rise. Lots of people are having their totals, insurance or property value, corrupted by this notification,” Cross said.

“A lot of people use a two-metre rise for modelling, and that's fair enough if you’ve got critical infrastructure, you might want to know what it will look like under two metres. There’s valid reason for modelling different scenarios and running a two-metre one, that would be quite normal, but to run it in the LIM report?”

Cross said his major concern with the inclusion on the LIM report, a summary of council data on the land including environmental risks like erosion or inundation, was that property insurance or values could be affected by such a distant risk.

“It really raises the question, who are the LIM reports for?

“The inundation levels for two-metre [sea-level rise], no one alive today is going to see that, so why are you putting inundations in [the LIM] for people who aren’t alive today? It's going to be 40 years before anyone is born who will see this.

“You might as well say, ‘well, we know in 300 years there’s going to be 10 metre sea-level rise,’ and put that in the report. It's of no relevance.”

Cross said properties at risk of imminent inundation should be identified as high-risk. “Others that aren't at risk for 140-plus years still receive the same notation. The whole purpose of LIMs is debased by this approach.”

The-Nelson-Mail Nelson Council chief executive Pat Dougherty said while so far the council had taken the approach of including the two-metre sea-level rise on LIM reports, there would be a review to find the “appropriate trigger level” for LIM notifications.

Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty said while it was important for the council to take into account the long-term view, the risks people were willing to accept on properties would be different.

“From a council perspective, many of our large scale infrastructure projects and planning decisions will have long-term implications, so holding this bigger picture is vital if we are to create true resilience for our region.

“The language on a LIM is generic, and is designed to encourage people to do their own research into the level of risk they are prepared to accept. That will differ depending on that person’s needs,” he said.

He said the council’s approach “so far” had been to include the two-metre scenario on LIM reports, but that could be up for a change.

“In the New Year, we will be conducting a review into the appropriate trigger level for LIM notification, based on our own assessment of information gathered throughout the coastal inundation mapping process and feedback from our community.”