Four-legged graduates join Tasman District's police force

Sergeant Craig Moore hopes Goose will be able to help beat crime – his first task is to complete the months of training ahead of him.

Two new crime-fighting partners have joined the Tasman Police District; they have big paws, floppy ears, and noses that can sniff out offenders from miles away.

Lokkie and Faze are new recruits to the district after graduating from the Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham, Upper Hutt in December. Lokkie is joining Sergeant Craig Moore, handler and head of the Tasman Dog Section in Tasman and Faze is Dan Waluszewski’s new four-legged partner in Nelson.

Sergeant Craig Moore said police dogs were important to have on the job for many reasons, including tracking and apprehending offenders.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury police show off their newest four-pawed 'trainees'

* Nelson police remember those who died in the line of duty

* Police dog section welcomes its own New Year babies

* Canine camera roll-out for police armed offender squad units

* Palmerston North dog among first to get stab-resistant harness



“They’re good back up ... and a great PR tool for the public – everyone loves police dogs.”

The dogs undergo months of basic obedience training, and if they pass muster, they progress to full-time training between about eight and 10 months old which includes three, three-week courses at Trentham.

Moore said not all dogs were cut out for the police.

supplied Acting assistant commissioner Mike Johnson with Constable Dan Waluszewski and his graduated sidekick, Faze.

“Police dogs are like humans, some are really good at some things, and some aren’t. It’s about identifying that early so we can invest our time in the right ones.

“What we’re looking for is that the dogs have high drive, high prey drive and high hunt drive. How quick will they give up finding something if it gets difficult; we want the dogs that will keep going till the bitter end, dogs that you’ll throw a toy, and they’ll keep going.”

Lokkie is Moore’s fourth operational dog.

supplied Sergeant Craig Moore’s newly graduated police dog Lokkie is a much-loved part the family.

“I love him, he’s a good dog, and he’s part of the family.”

Tasman District Police have six handlers and six general purpose working dogs, including two in Nelson, two in Blenheim, one in Greymouth and one in Tasman.

Police dogs respond to more than 30,000 incidents each year. All police dog handlers are officers with about five years policing experience before they join the Dog Unit.

Meanwhile, young Goose is the latest addition to Tasman’s foster programme, the first stage of becoming a police dog.

Moore said 10-week-old Goose would stay in foster care, which was generally at the home of a police officer who wanted to become a dog handler, where he would learn basic commands “like the come and returning a toy, going to the toilet, and all those kinds of things” until about eight to 10 months old.