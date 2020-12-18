Living wage encouraged for contractors

Nelson City Council's new procurement policy will encourage its contractors to pay employees the living wage on work done for council.

From 2021 onwards, suppliers to the Nelson City Council will be encouraged to be green, local, and paying the living wage.

Council approved its new Procurement Policy at a meeting on Thursday, which will come into effect in February 2021.

The policy replaces the previous one approved in 2016, and includes a range of changes aimed at using procurement to support wider social, economic, cultural and economic goals – that go beyond the immediate purchase of goods and services.

In particular, these include increasing opportunities for local business to work with council, reducing waste and environmental pollution, and encouraging local suppliers to be paying their workers the living wage.

Council would also be encouraging suppliers to support their employees to gain further skills and certification.

Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar said the approach towards the living wage policy was about using a carrot rather than a stick.

“We don’t want to lock people out who instantly can't afford the living wage, there’s a lot of not-for-profits and small businesses who will take time to adjust, what we want to do to is encourage them to work towards the living wage.”

Councillor Matt Lawrey said the policy was “one of the best things to come out of council this term”.

Lawrey said while work on the policy had begun before Covid-19, it seemed “like a really smart response to the challenges the pandemic has put upon us.”

Councillor Rachel Sanson said she was also "very excited" about the policy.

“This is all about maximum benefit to the community from a sustainability perspective, considering climate change, equitable working conditions for staff, and opportunities for business, it’s a win-win really.”

The policy was passed with unanimous support around the council table. It will come into effect from February 2021, with review date of December 2025.