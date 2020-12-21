Two trampers airlifted to safety from national parks

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to two callouts on Sunday (file photo)

Two trampers have been airlifted to safety after getting into trouble in the Nelson region.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter responded to two callouts on Sunday, both involving trampers who had set off their emergency locator beacons.

Pilot Barry McAuliffe said the first callout happened about 10am when a 17-year-old woman suffered an ankle injury near Speargrass Hut (altitude 1060m) at Nelson Lakes.

McAuliffe said the woman had been tramping with a group of people, and was flown to the Mt Robert car park near Lake Rotoiti where she received treatment.

Later on Sunday, the helicopter was called out to another tramper in distress, this time on the Wangapeka Track in Kahurangi National Park.

McAuliffe said a man in his 60s had set off his emergency locator beacon after suffering from exhaustion.

The man did not require medical treatment, but was airlifted to safety from Kings Creek Hut, to the car park at the beginning of the track.