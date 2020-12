The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called out to Takaka on Wednesday night.

A 22-month-old who suffered burn injuries has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital from Golden Bay.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was called out to Takaka Hospital at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night, to airlift the baby to Wellington Hospital.

Pilot Euan Stratford said because of the bad weather the helicopter had to land at Nelson Airport, with the Flying Doctor service taking the patient the rest of the way to Wellington.