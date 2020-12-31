Wakefield farmer carries on family tradition of community service

Colin Gibbs at the family farm in Wakefield, which has been in the Gibbs’ family since 1843.

For most of his life, Wakefield sheep and beef farmer Colin Gibbs has been making time to lend a hand to help out his local community.

Gibbs has been awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to agriculture and the community, after more than 50 years working across various farming, sporting, and community organisations.

The fourth-generation Wakefield farmer has worn many hats over that time, becoming involved with volunteer work soon after leaving school to work on the family farm.

These included roles at the Waimea and Tapawera Dog Trial Clubs, the Nelson A&P Association, the Wakefield Target Shooting Club, and St John’s Church Wakefield.

Gibbs was also the Provincial Chairman of Federated Farmers for Nelson and Tasman from 1995 to 1999 and helped set up the Top of the South Rural Support Trust – chairing the organisation from 2000 to 2017.

In recent years he has been a Wakefield Community Council Trustee, the current farming representative on the Tasman District Council's Dry Weather Task Force, and was involved with the response to the 2019 Pigeon Valley Fires.

Elise Vollweiler/Stuff Colin Gibbs, pictured here in 2008 at the Motueka A&P Show Sheepdog Trials. Gibbs has been a member of the Waimea/Tapawera Dog Trial Club since 1965.

Of all his achievements Gibbs said he was probably most proud of his work with the Rural Support Trust, helping farmers get through events like floods and droughts, as well as personal adversity.

“There is a real need out there for support. A lot of it is mental health situation – farmers are often somewhat reluctant to reach out.”

He said while he was proud to be acknowledged for his contributions, getting recognition wasn't something he set out to do.

“It’s something you do to help your fellow man – New Zealand is built on voluntary workers no matter where you are.

“When you're in an organisation, you feel responsible for at least putting something back into it. There’s too many people have perhaps flown by night, taken advantage of facilities that are there and yet are not prepared to put their back to the wheel.”

Gibbs said he was thankful for the support of his wife Marilyn and the rest of his family, to enable him give so much time to the community.

“It wasn’t easy, you could only do these things with the support of family.”

The honour also carries extra significance for the Gibbs family, with Colin's father Phil receiving the same award 25 years ago in 1996.

Gibbs said it hadn't been a goal he had tried to emulate, although it had crossed his mind in recent years.

“As the years have gone on, after about 20 years I thought ‘well I’ve probably done about as much as Dad has’.”