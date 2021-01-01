Thousands see in New Year in Nelson celebrations

Thousands of Nelson revellers saw in the New Year to the sound track of local band Cover Me at the Church Steps.

While many around the world were confined to their homes for New Year’s Eve due to Covid-19, thousands of revellers gathered in Nelson’s main street to make sure 2020 truly left.

The family-friendly free entertainment on Thursday evening culminated in a midnight countdown by the crowd of several thousand in upper Trafalgar St.

MC for the evening and Nelson Youth Theatre director Richard Carruthers said it was a “special” night.

“This was the first celebration of New Years in the world ... especially with the 9pm countdown (for children).”

He said it wasn’t taken for granted how lucky Nelson was to be able to gather together in their thousands in one place to see the year in, “while the rest of the world is in real strife”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The crowd enjoys the music of Nelson band Cover Me at Nelson's New Year's Eve party at the Church Steps.

Local performance artist Karl Wulff taught children circus skills, then wowed the crowd with a fire show of twirling fire sticks and fire poi, “adding a bit of danger and excitement”, Carruthers said.

DJ Dagmar from The Musical Montage supplied the sounds from 6pm to 9.30pm before electronic pop duo Keeli, including vocalist Keeli Ferris and backed by the production of Ryan Beehre continued to have feet moving and arms pumping.

Rabbit Hole took to the stage at 10pm, and finally, Cover Me sang popular songs everyone could sing and dance to, with Van Halen’s Jump being the first song of 2021.

The Nelson Youth Theatre also performed favourite ABBA and Grease tunes to get the children dancing.

“The crowds were fabulous, there was a great response, and everybody seemed to be really happy,” Carruthers said.

The event wrapped up at 12.30am with everyone going home “happy and relatively sober; a great way to bring in 2021”.

Police reported a relatively quiet night around the region, with just a couple of alcohol-related arrests.

“Police were happy overall with the behaviour of New Year revellers,” a spokeswoman said.