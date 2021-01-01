Marlborough woman died in Nelson cycling accident

Kana Hirose of Blenhiem died in a cycling accident in the Spooners Range, south of Nelson on Christmas Eve. (file photo)

Police have released the name of a woman who died in a cycling accident near Nelson on Christmas Eve.

Kana Hirose, 50, from the Blenheim suburb of Springlands, died following a mountainbike accident on Spooners Range, south of Nelson, on the morning of December 24.

She was given medical attention at the scene but died of her injuries.

The popular Spooners Range track is part of the region's Great Taste Trail, and includes the 1.35-kilometre former Spooners rail tunnel. It is not known where exactly the accident happened.