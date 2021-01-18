Dying mentor leaves special gift for his young mentee

Sean Thomas and JJ met through a mentoring programme. Now Thomas is dying of cancer and is writing a book with JJ filled with life-tips for when he is gone.

His affairs are tidied up and his coffin is booked, but Sean Thomas has one more goal to kick before the cancer kicks him.

“The primary thing left in my life, is to, if I can, finish this book.”

Doctors gave Thomas two months to live in early January, after he wasn't expected to see Christmas 2019 due to a lung cancer diagnosis.

Treatment and medication has extended his life, but now in palliative care, Thomas said the tumour was “growing rapidly and I will die shortly, that is the reality”.

He began writing a book six months ago dedicated to his 12-year-old Big Brothers Big Sisters mentee, JJ in the hope it would be able to cover all the things he wanted to share with JJ through his teens that he wouldn’t be around to impart.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Sean Thomas hopes to have his book finished before he dies to leave something tangible for his special friend, JJ.

He said he couldn’t tell him all the things he wanted to “in one go ... and some of these things I want to tell him when he’s 18”.

The pair have been friends for five years, matching through the mentor organisation and forming a bond which Thomas said went deep.

“It’s a very emotionally dependent and close relationship. He knows how much he means to us, and we know how much we mean to him.”

A change of circumstances led Thomas and JJ to leave the Big Brothers Big Sisters umbrella last year, but they’re still as close as ever, often getting together a few times a week. Recently, some of that time has included chapter reviews , Thomas said.

“The book was written for an audience of one in mind and of course young JJ assures me it’s much better than Harry Potter.”

And JJ has had some input into what has gone into the book.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff JJ insisted Sean Thomas put the recipe for their favourite lunch together of nachos, in to the book.

One detail JJ insisted on being put in the book was how to make nachos, a favourite meal the pair make together, Thomas said.

“Because he thinks every boy should know how to make nachos”.

Not to be confused with a cook book, One Long Summer is the story of a 13-year-old boy from his last week in intermediate through to his first two weeks at high school.

He said it focused on the adult relationships he has over that summer and how it changes his outlook on life. The strong theme was “the gift to give a child is self-belief, it’s not self-esteem”.

“Self-esteem leads to entitlement; I deserve this, I want that … to give children a sense of self-belief is much more valuable.”

The initial concept of the book was to give JJ something tangible to have once he died, Thomas said. But as he progressed through the book, he decided to also have the book used for fundraising at Big Brothers Big Sisters and other selected charities he was involved in throughout his life.

“Wouldn’t it be great if a few other boys around the country read it and decided, I’m going to be a good man … now I know what a good man looks like.”

But at the end of the day, when Thomas is lying in his coffin painted by Mike Ward, he hoped the book bared a legacy and gave JJ “a more persistent sense that he was loved and cared about”.

“Not many kids have a book written about them with a dedication at the front with their photo on it.

“He can’t wait to take a copy to school and see if his teacher will read out a chapter each week.”