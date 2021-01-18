Owners of horse killed on highway given multiple warnings over wayward stock

The crash happened on SH65 near Murchison in July 2020.

A Murchison couple whose horse was struck and killed by a van on SH65 had been given multiple warnings about allowing stock to escape their property.

Luke Fabian King, 39, and Emma Theresa Polaschek, 23, pleaded guilty to one charge of endangering life/health/safety at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

Neither King nor Polaschek appeared in person at court, but gave instructions to their lawyers to enter guilty pleas following an earlier sentence indication.

The charges related to an incident on July 13 last year, when a horse belonging to King and Polaschek escaped from its paddock and was struck and killed by a van.

The police summary of facts stated in incident happened about 2am in the morning, while the van was travelling north on the Shenandoah Highway.

As it was passing King and Polaschek’s property, a horse stepped on to the road in front of the vehicle, causing a collision.

While the driver was not injured, the horse was killed and the van was severely damaged.

The horse, which belonged to the defendants, had escaped from a paddock on the boundary of SH65, which had poorly maintained fences of inadequate height for containing horses.

The paddock also had a gate onto the highway, which was not locked in any way.

In explanation the defendants stated they would move the horses out of the paddock in question.

Since purchasing their property in December 2018, King and Polaschek had been spoken to numerous times about inadequate fencing, and had received both a verbal and written warning for stock escaping onto the highway.

Between 31 July 2019 and 9 March 2020, police attended six incidents of stock, mostly cattle, coming onto the highway.

A verbal warning was given to the defendants on March 9 after police attended a report of pigs escaping the farm onto the highway.

A formal written warning was given next after an incident on March 16, when a cow escaped and crossed the highway, and several pigs escaped into a neighbouring property.

Despite this the escapes continued. On June 4 police were notified about pigs escaping from the property on two occasions within a few days, with one of the pigs being struck and killed by a vehicle.

On July 3, police located an injured cow belonging to the defendants, which was found wandering on the highway during the middle of the night.

Judge Garry Barkle convicted both defendants following their guilty plea, and remanded them on bail until their next appearance at court on April 1.