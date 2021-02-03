CCTV helps convict man of assault outside Bay Dreams festival

Crowds rock to Home Brew's performance in the 'Arena’ during the 2021 Bay Dreams festival at the Trafalgar Centre and Rutherford Park, Nelson.

One Bay Dreams attendee never got past the festival’s gates after police arrested him as he tried to enter the event for punching a man in a nearby park.

Tawhio Pita Ngaheu, 28, appeared at the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault.

The incident happened just after midday on January 5 at Anzac Park, during the Bay Dreams music festival at nearby Rutherford Park, police told the court.

Ngaheu and three associates were in Anzac Park with many people from the festival in and around the area.

At about 12.40pm an unknown man approached the group and shook hands with one of Ngaheu’s associates, before turning to Ngaheu to do the same.

Without warning Ngaheu punched the man in the face, causing him to stagger backwards from the blow.

Ngaheu continued the assault, punching the victim in the head and body 12 times or more. The other members of the group also joined in the assault until members of the public intervened.

The extent of the victim's injuries were not known, as he was not located by police after the incident.

Ngaheu’s assault was captured on CCTV, with police identifying him and arresting him as he tried to enter the Bay Dreams festival later that day.

Judge Tony Zohrab convicted Ngaheu after his guilty plea, and bailed him for sentence on March 25.