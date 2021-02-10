Housing and transport top of agenda for new Nelson MP

Rachel Boyack is the first female MP for Nelson, and Labour's first electorate MP for Nelson for 24 years.

Newly-elected Nelson MP Rachel Boyack has pledged to tackle the city's “gnarly issues” of housing and transport.

Boyack made the promise in her maiden statement to Parliament on Wednesday, outlining her vision for the electorate and its biggest challenges.

She said while Nelson was the best place in the country to live, it was also one of the most unaffordable places for people to buy or rent a home.

“This is what I want to change. A warm, stable, affordable home is the basic building block needed for families and communities to thrive.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: 'Straight down to business' for new Nelson MP Rachel Boyack

* Election 2020: Nick Smith concedes seat in Nelson to Labour

* Rachel Boyack returns as Labour Party candidate in Nelson for 2020



She said she was looking forward to seeing the requirement for property managers to be registered introduced, something she personally advocated and campaigned for.

“I am firmly of the view that if we can improve people’s housing, we can improve other outcomes for people; health, mental health, employment, education and economic outcomes.

“These are the issues I will focus on for Nelson for as long as I am privileged to hold this seat in this place.”

Along with housing, Boyack said another “gnarly" issue for the city was transport – which had led to some deeply divided communities.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Boyack said unaffordable housing was one of the biggest issues Nelson faced in 2021.

She said she drew inspiration from former Nelson councillor and Labour MP Sonja Davies, who protested the closing down of the Nelson railway in the 1950s.

“I think we can safely look back and say that Sonja was right.

“My view is that we need modern transport solutions that promote active transport like walking and cycling, better public transport and less reliance on cars. Sonja’s Railway Lines, now known as the Railway Reserve, should be protected as a walking and cycling route.”

Other issues she raised included liftingwages for working class New Zealanders, highlighting the example of the workers at Pak’n’Save Richmond who "have been struggling for a collective employment agreement and fair wages and conditions for over six years”.

“During the lockdown, New Zealand’s retail workers were finally recognised for the skilled and essential workers they are.

“I am now bringing the fight for supermarket workers to Parliament. Before I leave this place I wish to see a Fair Pay Agreement for all retail workers in New Zealand.”

Boyack said one of the reasons she aligned with the Labour Party was because of her view that the Government must honour collective rights as well as the rights of the individual.

She said the greatest expression of New Zealand's collective rights had been seen through the settlements reached between iwi and the Crown, and personally had been best witnessed through her time working as a Union Organiser with FIRST Union.

She also said her Christian faith was an important part of who she was as a person, and the kind of politician she hoped to be.

Boyack acknowledged the “passionate and dedicated service” of former Nelson MP Nick Smith, who had held the seat for the National Party for the past 24 years.