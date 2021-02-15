Man broke down bathroom door to strangle partner after argument

Brad Storer choked and then kicked his partner following an argument in January (file photo).

A Nelson man who pleaded guilty to choking his partner had been subject to eight family harm visits by police in the previous five months.

Brad Storer, 27, appeared at the Nelson District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to charges of family assault, impeding breathing, injuring with intent to injure, resisting police, and escaping from police custody.

The charges related to an incident at a house in Stoke on the evening of January 15, where Storer attacked his partner of five months – the victim in the matter.

According to the police summary of facts, police had been called out to eight family harm occurrences involving Storer and his partner over that five-month period.

READ MORE:

* West Coast man killed in mountain biking crash on Denniston Plateau

* Overseas worker breaks into house in Motueka to proposition woman for sex

* Timaru man pleads guilty to indecently assaulting woman at Christmas party



At about 11.55pm in the evening, Storer, his partner, and his partner's mother had been socialising and drinking together in the lounge.

During the conversation Storer became angry, and when the victim's mother tried unsuccessfully to calm the situation, the two women retreated to their respective bedrooms.

After further arguing the victim went to the bathroom to escape, locking the door behind her and sitting with her back against the door.

Storer began yelling at the victim to open the door, before smashing the lock and wedging his arm inside the door.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Storer pleaded guilty to multiple charges at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

The victim then attempted to prevent him from getting in by pushing her feet against a wall, while Storer pleaded with the victim to let him in as his arm was sore.

Storer pushed his weight against the door again, forcing the victim’s feet to go through the wall and allowing him to rush into the room.

He then dragged the victim into the lounge, threw her on the floor, placed his hands around her neck and began to choke her.

After initially trying to struggle free and scream for help, the victim pretended she was unconscious.

About two minutes Storer let go and told her she was “faking”, and he proceeded to stomp on her and kick her all over her body.

After yelling at her that she had five seconds to leave “or else”, the victim ran out the door and hid underneath a nearby neighbour's yacht.

While Storer went out to look for her, she was eventually found beside the boat by a neighbour several hours later.

When police came to speak with the victim on January 20, Storer was found in the house hiding under a bed.

After being informed by police that he was under arrest, Storer got out from under the bed and pleaded with them.

Police then grabbed Storer to arrest him, but a struggle ensued and Storer ran outside and attempted to climb a nearby fence – where he ran into another police officer.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered multiple bruises and abrasions to her face, body and back.

When spoken to be police, Storer had said the allegations were lies and the victim had never been in the lounge.

Lawyer Wayne Jones said it was appropriate that an attempt be made for restorative justice to take place, although Storer had no choice but to go into custody after his bail address fell through.

Jones said while the offending was serious, Storer had not spent time in custody before and there was a good chance he would receive a sentence under two years – in which case home detention could be appropriate.

Judge Garry Barkle remanded Storer in custody to appear for sentence on April 19.