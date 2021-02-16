New $44m riverside library project proposed for Nelson

A proposed site plan for Nelson's Riverside Precinct, with the recommended location for the new library marked in orange.

A $44m proposal for a new Riverside precinct library in Nelson has the potential “to rival some of the best libraries in New Zealand”.

The proposal for the future of the Elma Turner Library was released to the public on Tuesday, and will be discussed at a council meeting on Thursday.

In the report two main options have been put forward, along with three other "compromise" options.

The recommended $44m new build proposal would be located by the Maitai River on the corner of Halifax and Trafalgar St and include the current site of Burger King. It would be a two-storey building with a floor area of approximately 3250m².

If approved, this would require a land exchange with Wakatū Incorporation, who currently own the land needed for the new build.

This would form a key part of Nelson's Riverside Precinct project, which the council is looking to develop as a long-term asset and social hub. Other potential developments include Wakatū Incorporation's Climatorium project, which is also being discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

Alternatively, the other main option put forward would involve a complete rebuild on the current site of the Elma Turner Library.

This would have similar specifications to the corner proposal, costing about $43m and including two storeys and a floor area of 3400m².

The two cheaper “compromise” options consist of either a $20m refurbishment of the current Elma Turner Library, or a $32m reduced-specification new build.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff The current site of the Elma Turner Library on Halifax St was converted from a car showroom in the 1980s.

The fifth option is to build a new library in another location, although to date there are no estimates where that would be or what it would cost.

The council has budgeted $14.9m in its 2018-28 Long Term Plan.

Mayor Rachel Reese said the proposal was a gateway opportunity for the city, creating a flagship public building to form part of the Maitai Riverside precinct.

Feedback from the community showed interacting with the river location was important.

“We are aiming to reflect that feedback, that this will be a library that Nelsonians can be really proud of – that rivals the best libraries in New Zealand.”

The Elma Turner Library has been in its current location since 1989, where the main part of the existing building was converted from a car showroom (with some parts of the building dating back to 1973).

Reese said while the old library had served the city well, it couldn't match the offering of a more modern building.

“They can’t offer all the services they want to – it could be so much more in a bigger, more modern building.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The Riverside library proposal includes designs to help connect the city centre to the Maitai River, although some councillors have raised concerns the location will not be viable long-term due to sea-level rise.

During discussions about the library location in 2020, some councillors expressed concerns about the long-term viability of the Riverside location, given the expected increase in sea levels and storm surges due to climate change.

Reese said she was confident the Riverside proposal would be resilient against the potential effects of climate change.

“I said right from the beginning if there was a fatal flaw we wouldn't be proceeding ... and there is nothing to suggest this site as having a fatal flaw.”

According to the report, any new building in the Riverside Precinct would be built to exceed the current standards in relation to minimum ground levels for 2130.

Flood modelling showed if sea levels continued to rise, there would come a point in time when a combined rainfall event and high tide would result in water overtopping the Maitai walkway – although this was projected to be more than 80 years away and without considering any mitigation works undertaken.

The report stated while there was still uncertainty over what would happen to sea levels during the next 100 years, council officers believed general access to a new building at the Riverside Precinct could be maintained for the next century and beyond.