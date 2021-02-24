No signs of restranding after whales floated a second time

Volunteers do their best to encourage pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit.

DOC, Project Jonah, and volunteers are relieved that the remaining 28 whales in a pod that stranded on Farewell Spit have not stranded for a third time.

DOC spokeswoman Trish Grant said on Wednesday morning that there were no signs of living whales left on the spit, after a search of the area where the 49-strong pod stranded twice, first on Monday and again on Tuesday after they were refloated but too disoriented to leave.

Grant said nearby beaches were also checked, and no live whales were found.

“It is hoped the pilot whales that spent yesterday swimming offshore from Farewell Spit have made their way out to sea.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Volunteer Petra Juric was one of many who spent hours working with the long-finned pilot whales, helping them to refloat after stranding on Farewell Spit.

Many of the whales died, either in the first stranding, where about 10 whales died, or overnight during the second stranding. About 28 live whales were found and refloated on Tuesday. It is not known exactly how many died in total.

“At this stage, we’re not certain of the number of dead whales as their bodies can move in the tides,” Grant said.

“DOC rangers are working to move the dead whales to place them in a pit in an area of Farewell Spit away from public use. Manawhenua ki Mohua iwi representatives will say a karakia.

“DOC thanks Project Jonah marine mammal medics and other volunteers who have assisted with the whales over the past two days.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Though the second refloat seems to have been successful, about 20 of the original 49 stranded whales have died. Exact numbers are not known as their bodies move with the tide.

In a Facebook update about the stranding, Project Jonah said that 10 of the deceased whales on the beach had been washed out with the tide overnight.

Anyone who sees a whale, living or dead, is encouraged to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).