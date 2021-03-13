Breaking down the costs for Nelson's proposed $44 million library

Looking across the Maitai River to the existing Elma Turner Library, behind trees on right, and the site for the proposed Riverside library on the far left.

The proposal to build a new $44m library in Nelson's Riverside Precinct is one of the most expensive projects considered by the Nelson City Council in recent memory.

If approved, the new library would replace the current Elma Turner Library, which has served the city at its Halifax St location for the past 30 years.

An architect’s report commissioned by the Nelson City Council in 2019 stated that while library continued to deliver a high level of service, the current building was described as “tired”, unsuitable for contemporary library operations, and not adequate for Nelson’s current (and projected) population.

From feedback gathered from various meetings throughout 2019, recurring themes for a new library included a sustainable building which was connected with its surroundings and the river, with amenities such as a cafe, community room, and Nelson archive.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Members of the public give their views on the proposed $44 million new Nelson library on a riverside site.

From the report presented to council on the proposal, these features have been included in the cost of the new building, along with other services identified by council as being a prerequisite for a “modern” library.

At the council meeting in February, project manager Chris Ward​ said the Riverside proposal would be an “iconic building" and a key piece of infrastructure in terms of urban design.

The bulk of the costs for the new library would come from its "Five-star Green star” construction, amounting to a total of $26m for the two-storey, 3250m² building.

Aimed at improving the resilience and sustainability of the building, these features would include the use of sustainable materials (such as timber instead of concrete), passive heating/cooling, and the efficient use of water, energy and other resources.

Nelson City Council A proposed site plan for Nelson's Riverside Precinct, with the recommended location for the new library marked in orange.

Group manager for community services Andrew White said while green star construction costs were higher, features like passive heating and solar power generation would result in cost savings over the life of the building.

“Annual energy savings are expected to be at least 30 per cent but could be as high as 70 per cent compared to a non-Green Star build.”

By way of comparison, Christchurch's new central library Tūranga (built in 2018) cost $95m, covering an area of 9850m².

An initial proposal for a new library in Wellington in 2020 was estimated at $167m, with a floor area of 14,000m².

Neither of these included designs for a low-carbon, highly sustainable building.

Contingencies for predicted sea level rise would also be built in to the design. Most significantly, floor levels would be raised to 4m above sea level, which would exceed the current standard for minimum ground level predictions for 2130.

Outside the building itself, landscaping would account for just over $1.8m, while the construction of a gabion wall to the Maitai River would cost $1.3m.

Other significant costs included consultancy/design fees ($5m), and the fit-out for the building ($3.3m).

Also included across most of the items (including the $26m construction) was a contingency of about 30 per cent.

At the meeting in February, group manager for infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the high contingency was an example of staff being very conservative in their cost estimates – with many lessons being learned from the Greenmeadows project.

He said these included the need to have full-time supervision, and in all cases would insist on a full-time clerk of works, and a full-time engineers representative that would be able to watch every aspect of the construction.

“We believe all the items we have listed are comprehensive, and in the methodology for delivering this project, there are enough checks and balances to make sure whatever we end up with is robust.”