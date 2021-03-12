Regional sewerage projects deferred after cost criticism

The Nelson regional wastewater treatment plant is located on Bell Island, between Moturoa/Rabbit Island and Best Island in the Waimea Inlet.

Five million dollars worth of sewerage projects in Nelson-Tasman are being deferred for five years, after pushback from councils over the increase in costs.

The Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit (NRSBU) met on Friday to discuss its quarterly report to December 31, and approve its updated business plan and activity management plan for presentation to the Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council.

The NRSBU was forced to make several amendments to its plans, when at the end of 2020 both councils baulked at the budget proposed for capital projects and operating expenditure from 2021-2023.

At a Nelson City Council meeting in November, council staff criticised the costs as 'way too high and ... not sustainable', to which the NRSBU manager and chair replied the projects were critically important.

READ MORE:

* We need to plan to shift sewerage treatment plants to higher ground

* Sewage plant plans more disposal to land, eventual move from estuary

* Cost hike for sewerage operations result of years of 'underspending'



On Friday, the NRSBU agreed to spread out the costs by deferring $5m worth of capital projects from the first five years of its 10-year programme, to the last five years.

This would mean a reduction in capital project costs (excluding renewals) in 2021-2022 from $5.45m to $4.8m, and over the course of three years from $17.5m to $13.9m.

Associated with the reduced capital costs, there was also expected to be some operating cost savings as a result of the deferral.

At the meeting, NRSBU activity engineer Iain Satterthwaite said the deferred projects included irrigation work at Best Island, electricity upgrades at Best Island and the wastewater treatment plan, storage at pumping stations, and seismic upgrades.

NRSBU chairman and Tasman District councillor Kit Maling said despite the deferral, “everything critical that needs to be done is being done".

The need for infrastructure upgrades has been a common theme of recent NRSBU meetings, with two items coming up for discussion at the Friday meeting.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff NRSBU chairman Kit Maling said despite the deferral of some capital projects by five years, “everything critical that needs to be done is being done".

One of these was the precarious connection between the Bell Island Treatment Plant and the power grid – with the plant supplied by one 40-year-old cable that runs under the estuary.

NCC general manager of regional sewerage and landfill Nathan Clarke said while there was no reason to believe the cable would fail in the near future, no one really knew what condition it was in.

Clarke said to alleviate the situation, work was being done to bring in an emergency generator at Bell Island, which was currently out for tender and would be installed later in the year.

He said while it would be preferable to consider installing a second line to the plant in the future, with the addition of the generator the need would not be as critical.

“However the emergency generator will not be installed until July this year, so until then we are exposed to that risk.”

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff The view from the office at the Bells Island wastewater treatment plant, operated by the Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit, which is jointly owned by Nelson City and Tasman District councils.

The report also stated a major pump failure had occurred at one of the storm pumps at Beach Road Pump Station in December, with a replacement being ordered for $65,000.

Clarke said while in a normal situation the pump could be repaired, in this situation the housing of the pump had been broken.

He said it could take up to six months for the pump to be delivered and installed.

The report stated while finances had improved since the first quarter, factors such as lower interest rates on revenue were contributing towards an expected deficit of $900,000 for the full 2020/2021 year.

However, the additional costs were partly compensated by reduced interest charges on term liabilities, and an increase in revenue from Best Island sand royalty payments and an increase in septage disposal charges.