Time to get out of the car and cranking on active transport

Scotty Robertson controls the traffic and Victory Primary School children at a crossing outside the school at the St Vincent St, Totara St intersection.

OPINION: The headline across the front of Wednesday’s edition of the Nelson Mail said it all: More traffic, more danger.

Reporter Amy Ridout’s detailed story painted a depressing picture of the challenges confronting Victory kids as they try to safely walk or ride to school in the face of increasing traffic volumes that have shot up in the area by 50 per cent since 2011.

The streets of Victory have been in the news lately after local mum Sunny Wang bravely spoke out on the lack of crossings in the area after her 3-year-old daughter was hit by a car on Vanguard St.

The truth, however, is that neighbourhoods across the city are facing the same problem and the tragic bit is that, unless we start prioritising the safety of pedestrians and cyclists over cars, not much is going to change.

READ MORE:

* Victory children grapple with a steep rise in road traffic

* Street safety trial in Nelson South lowers speeds but draws mixed views

* Three-year-old 'just ran' into traffic: Daughter's brush with death relived

* Housing and transport top of agenda for new Nelson MP

* Protest held to celebrate the Railway Reserve and petition calls for its preservation



In fact, as new housing subdivisions come online in many parts of town, things are going to get worse.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Victory residents and Nelson City councillors met to discuss road safety after two women met to talk about the moment a three-year-old was hit by a car.

Despite originally making modal shift (getting people out of cars) a priority of this term, Nelson City Council does not prioritise pedestrians and cyclists over cars per se.

Instead, we run a more politically palatable line about wanting to offer people more choice about how they get around.

As this week’s Mail story highlights, giving people more choice really just encourages most of them to continue doing what they're already doing.

Yes, we've seen more people getting on bikes but, in my opinion, Council’s experience to date suggests that, unless we actually prioritise active transport (people walking, cycling, scootering, etc) across much of our network, we will struggle in our efforts to make our city a safer place to get from A to B.

We also won’t get that modal shift we’re going to need if we’re going to have much chance of reducing congestion, reducing our emissions, creating a more liveable city, and making it safer for our kids to walk and ride to school.

Supplied Millie Starling, 4, with one of the regularly broken plastic poles on the St Vincent St Cycleway.

The other heart-breaking angle to this is that probably the main reason we haven’t seen more safety initiatives in Nelson South is that for well over a decade the spectre of the Southern Link has not only stifled development, it has stopped us from doing obvious things to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe as well.

I’ve been on Council for seven years and whenever anyone has talked about taking these sorts of steps, they’ve been told that we need to wait to see what’s happening with the Southern Link.

It’s a big part of the reason the budget for St Vincent St Cycleway didn’t stretch to pay for platforms to give cyclists and pedestrians the right of way on the intersections with Totara, Toi Toi, Northesk, Parare and Natalie Sts; infrastructure that would have made the route significantly safer and more effective from the start.

With a bigger budget Council might also have been able to come up with something better than the highly breakable and potentially lethal plastic poles that line the St Vincent St cycleway.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Residents and campaigners like Ange Palmer, left, and Loren Tibbs, have been asking NCC to consider lighting the Railway Reserve for years.

It’s also the reason that, behind the scenes, Council has historically kicked the installation of lighting along the northern, and very dark, end of the Railway Reserve for touch.

Residents of Nelson South and users of the Railway Reserve have been calling for lights for years, and you would think that, given the way we’re promoting active transport, it would be a no-brainer.

And while we’re talking about the Southern Link, can I just say that no one I know who seriously follows these things thinks the highway is going to be built.

It will be too expensive, goes completely against our need to reduce emissions, and does not have sufficient political support. There is also a huge amount of public opposition to the idea.

Prioritising pedestrian and cyclist safety isn’t a radical concept. It happens in towns and cities all over the world. It can also be transformational.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Clare Scott, right, and Rebecca Glen organised a protest last July on the Railway Reserve Cycleway opposing construction on the reserve.

Just think how much better life would be in Nelson-Whakatū if all our kids could safely walk or ride to and from school. Think how much that would reduce congestion, emissions and stress. Think how much more independence it would give our kids and how much more time it would give their parents; time to actually enjoy Nelson-Whakatū’s renowned lifestyle instead of spending hours a week sitting in the car.

It wouldn’t do our collective waistline any harm either.

The madness that we see at our school gates is not some kind of natural phenomenon that we have no control over.

It’s actually a relatively new problem that has emerged as a result of the pro-car environment we have created. If we change that environment and give parents and children the confidence they need to walk and cycle, the problem can be overcome.

The encouraging bit is that we already know that we can do it and that it can work. We know this because for over 20 years we have been giving pedestrians and cyclists the right of way on much of the Railway Reserve in Stoke.

Supplied Andy and Evie McWhirter enjoy the safety that comes with pedestrians and cyclists being given the right of way where the Railway Reserve meets Jellicoe Ave.

As cyclists and pedestrians heading along the Reserve reach roads like Jellicoe and Newell Aves, they are given the right of way. The rule is well signposted and signalled by the roading design, motorists respond accordingly, people often wave and smile at each other, and it works really well.

What we need now is to find the political courage to start doing it in other parts of the city and really get active transport cranking. The alternative, like the headline said, is more traffic and more danger.

Matt Lawrey is a third term Nelson City Councillor. These are his personal views.