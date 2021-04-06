High St safety upgrades coming to Motueka

Backed-up traffic has been an all too familiar sight on High St in Motueka in recent years.

Motueka's town centre is set to get its first sets of traffic lights with construction expected to start in July.

With $6.8m funding provided as part of the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, Waka Kotahi NZTA has designed intersection improvements and pedestrian crossing signals on High St in Motueka.

These will include a new roundabout to improve access onto SH60 at the King Edward Street and Old Wharf Road intersection, and installation of traffic signals at the Tudor/High Street intersection, with the existing zebra crossing just north of this intersection will be removed.

Pedestrian signals will be also be installed on High Street north of Wallace Street, along with a right turn bay into Wallace Street (with the existing zebra crossing at the location being removed).

Traffic signals will be installed at the Pah/Greenwood/High Street intersection, and the existing zebra crossing on High Street, just south of the Pah/Greenwood/High Street intersection will be removed.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight said the improvements dated back to 2017, when the agency began to seek public feedback on potential changes.

“These safety improvements will ensure everyone who uses High Street can get to where they are going safely when they are driving through or visiting Motueka’s bustling town centre.”

Speight said replacing the existing zebra crossings with signalised crossings would help people get across the road more safely, as well as helping traffic flow better during peak times and making it easier for people to enter High St from side streets.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Tasman District Council Motueka ward councillor David Ogilvie is looking forward to the work beginning.

Tasman District and Motueka ward councillor David Ogilvie said the safety improvements were a welcome development, and a change from the “giant river of traffic dividing the town”.

“A roundabout will relieve the frequent hesitant and risky congestion at the Clock Tower corner.

“Both sets of traffic signals will provide considerable certainty and improved safety for everyone entering or exiting our main street.”

Construction will be staged, starting with the traffic and pedestrian signals in July 2021 and aiming to be completed by December 2021.

The roundabout construction will begin in September 2021 and is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Waka Kotahi will pause construction during the peak summer months (2 December 2021-11 February 2022).

In parallel to this project, the agency is reviewing speed limits along High St, with community drop-in sessions scheduled for Saturday 10am-3pm at the Motueka Recreation Centre, and Sunday from 8am-1pm at the Motueka Market.

More information about this project, including maps of the improvements, is available at www.nzta.govt.nz/sh60-motueka-safety-improvements/.