Housing intensification a focus for council in Long Term Plan

Nelson City Council wants to focus on intensification and affordability of housing over the next 10 years.

Nelson is one of New Zealand’s least affordable places to live when it comes to housing, something which the council hopes to alleviate with its focus on affordability and intensification of housing in its latest Long Term Plan.

Along with seven other “key issues”, Nelson City Council is targeting “housing intensification and affordability” in the current draft Long Term Plan (LTP) up for consultation.

The council says a major cause of unaffordable housing in the region is “sunshine” wages which are 22.9 per cent below the national average, but Mayor Rachel Reese said the council was planning to do its part on housing affordability in the upcoming LTP.

“What’s been constantly the same in our issues of housing affordability is that things have been getting steadily worse,” she said.

“In this LTP the council plans to take a far more active role in housing affordability.”

While some groundwork was already in place, in the form of the council’s new housing reserve fund from the sale of its community housing portfolio, Reese said there would be much more to look forward to should the draft LTP be adopted.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Mayor Rachel Reese said the council’s focus on housing would involve a “whole of council” approach.

“What that might involve, in addition to the reserve, is looking at our own land holdings and saying ‘can that be used?’

“We previously looked at Wakatu Square as an opportunity for commercial development, now we might take a considered look at what could be commercial and mixed use developments.”

She said the council was already “actively exploring partnerships” with the Government and community housing organisations for the direct issue of housing.

“One of the benefits of having worked through the divestment of the community housing stock is we’ve established a good relationship with Kāinga Ora.”

There were other strategies involved in the new “active role” of the council, however.

Reese said there would be a “whole-of-council approach”, tying in with infrastructure (another of the eight key issues), with the city centre development, and even with the council's customer service.

“We’ve got to be encouraging intensification, [encouraging] developing companies to build within or near the centre city ... by being there to support and enable development; that’s making sure that when someone comes to us with a development project, we are making sure that their customer journey is streamlined.

“It’s understanding what is it they want to achieve, and how can we support that outcome.”

She said concrete steps in that direction were already being made, such as removing the existing cap on properties which qualified for development contributions waivers.

Under current rules, up to 30 housing units of demand or HUDs within the city can qualify for the waiver.

“We’re going to remove the limit, so all residential development in the centre city will qualify,” Reese said.

Reese said the council's proposed focus on housing intensification “delivers multiple outcomes”.

The consultation document proposes that many of the housing intensification plans have “minimal” impact on rates.

There is still time to get in submissions on the council’s proposals, with public submissions closing on April 21. Submissions can be made online on the council’s Shape Nelson page.