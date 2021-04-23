Back of the agenda - Nelson City Council roundup April 19-23

Centre city development, housing, transport and more were on the menu for the city council table this week.

It was another busy week for the council chambers in Nelson, with two committee meetings, one subcommittee and one hearing on the plate.

The urban development subcommittee met on Tuesday to receive updates on the city centre spatial plan and on housing supply.

Nelson city centre development programme lead Alan Gray told the subcommittee there had been “pre-engagement” meetings with 33 of the 40 groups the council wanted to engage with and “good central themes” were already emerging.

“Generally [the groups] support that we need a people-focused, place-based outcome in our city going forward over the next 30 years,” he said.

Then on Wednesday the regional transport committee deliberated on submissions to the Regional Land Transport Plan – a total of 45 written submissions were made on the 10-year transport plan – and Nelson Tasman Regional Public Transport Plan which had a total of 144 submissions.

The committee approved an amended transport plan to go to full council for submission to Waka Kotahi, however the public feedback on the public transport plan called for more significant changes than time allowed, so the committee recommended for the council to consider those changes as part of its Long Term Plan deliberations.

On Thursday the community and recreation committee, chaired by Councillor Tim Skinner, met for a 3-hour meeting.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Peter Watson, Manager of the Waahi Taakaro Golf Course on the deck area that will be expanded as part of the new recreation hub in the Maitai. The hub will be based around the golf club house, and is expected to include additional car parking, outdoor decking, a pump track and skills area, information and signage, and a bike wash down/repair station.

The only big decision made on Thursday was to approve plans for the location of the Maitai Recreation Hub. The committee also received updates on the City for All Ages initiative and the Suter Art Gallery.

Launched in February 2020, the aim of the City for All Ages strategy was to help make Nelson a more age-friendly environment for older people – enabling them to stay healthy, active, and connected and contributing to society.

Steering group chairman Paul Steere said the disruption caused by Covid-19 in 2020 had slowed down the project, but good progress had been made in recent months.

Steere said seven focus areas had been identified in the first draft of the strategy, under the broad headings of housing, outdoors, social, work, information, wellness and mobility.

Suter Art Gallery director Julie Catchpole and commercial manager Jeff Morris also gave an update on the state of the gallery, which continued to see a “slow and steady recovery” in visitor numbers.

With the gallery tracking at about 10,000 visitors over their expected target, Morris said numbers had continued to increase through 2021 – with many of the visitors coming from outside the region.

“While there was a bit of trepidation about the new year, things have continued to sail on nicely.”

Morris said compared to many other museums and art galleries in the bigger centres that were reliant on international tourism, the Suter had been “embarrassingly successful” post-Covid.