Two people injured in car crash south of Nelson

The crash happened at Longford on State Highway 6 on Saturday afternoon (file photo).

Two people have been injured following a car crash south of Nelson.

The crash happened on the Kawatiri-Murchison Highway near Longford, about 3.40pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one vehicle had been involved in the crash, with the vehicle having rolled and gone off the road.

Two fire crews from Murchison were dispatched to the scene, but were not required to extract the passengers from the vehicle.

A St John spokeswoman said while two people had suffered only minor injuries, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter had been required to transport both to Nelson Hospital for treatment.