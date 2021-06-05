'Excellent, down-to-earth' former Nelson city councillor dies

Eric Davy’s contributions to the community will live on for “years to come”, former colleague Paul Matheson said.

Former Nelson city councillor and police officer Eric Davy died suddenly on Friday.

Davy served four terms on Nelson City Council, from 2004 until 2016, and was a well-known member of the Nelson community.

Paul Matheson, who worked with Davy on the city council for many years, said he was “stunned” when he heard the news, saying it was “sudden” and unexpected.

“I worked with Eric for quite a few years. He was an excellent, down-to-earth guy to work with, and he became a bit of a mate.”

He said during his time on the council Davy was “obsessed” with infrastructure and thought “having drains and pipes was more important than anything” – an obsession which he said had left a legacy that Nelson and its residents would benefit from for years to come.

“I’m quite stunned that he’s gone. I was quite upset when I heard.”

Matheson said Davy’s contribution to the community, both as a city councillor and as a Police officer before that, were commendable.

“Anyone who puts himself up for community service like that needs to be recognised. Not everyone can do it.”

Martin de Ruyter/Nelson Mail Eric Davy, photographed here in the last days before his retirement from the Police in 2011. He counted his role as the Rugby World Cup planning officer that year as one of his career highlights.

Davy was a member of the New Zealand Police for just under 42 years, eventually retiring in 2011 as a Senior Sargent.

From the very beginning Davy had a passion for transport and road safety. He started out driving milk tankers before joining the Ministry of Traffic in 1970 - then in charge of road policing - hoping to make a difference after the “silly driving” he had seen on the road.

Rex Morris, who was a Police prosecutor at the time when the Ministry of Transport’s Traffic Safety Service merged with Police in 1992.

Morris said Davy was “passionate” about traffic safety, but said he also had a bit of a sense of humour and “set [Morris] up” more than once.

“He set me up to direct traffic at Bridge St and Trafalgar St once for an impromptu protest march ... he could have done it himself, but he said ‘send the boy [Morris]’ and the boy went.”

Morris said Davy never lost his passion for traffic safety, always “stood up for traffic”, and was used to liaising with the local council on traffic management.

Colin Smith/Nelson Mail Senior Sargeant Eric Davy on the job as the Rugby World Cup planning officer – a role he counted upon retirement as one of two major career highlights.

“It was natural that he kept that passion and contact with the council, and eventually became a councillor.”

Morris was retired by the time Davy had his last big job with the police, being the Rugby World Cup planning officer, but he was still trhere on the day as a volunteer traffic coordinator.

Davy said on his retirement a few months later it was one of two highlights in his career – the other being his 1999 role as the officer in charge of the hotel where then-US President Bill Clinton stayed for Apec.

Davy said at the time of his retirement that he “walked away from [them] with a feeling of satisfaction that everything worked”.