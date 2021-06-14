Man with brain injury hit in the head by coward punch at house party

Two men appeared on charges of assault at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

A Nelson man with a pre-existing brain injury was the victim of an unprovoked assault at a party at Easter Weekend.

Sahn Ilton-Eggers, 19, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of assault from an incident in the early hours of April 4.

According to the police summary of facts, Ilton-Eggers was at a party at a house in Champion Rd in Richmond when the assault happened.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, had previously suffered a brain injury in 2019. The injury had left him unable to walk but through rehabilitation he had recovered his ability to walk and function – but needed to avoid any force or impact directed at his head.

While the victim had been speaking to different people at the party, Ilton-Eggers approached the victim from behind.

Making sure not to be seen, he punched the victim once to the side of the head.

While the victim appeared shocked and moved back away, Ilton-Eggers proceeded to walk forward and punch him repeatedly in the head and on the body.

Ilton-Eggers continued the assault, despite the victim falling to the ground and telling him he had a head injury.

The victim was left dazed and confused as a result of the attack.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Rawiri Ihaia assaulted another man at Industry Bar in May, in an incident described by his lawyer as “bad blood going back a couple of years”.

In his explanation to police, Ilton-Eggers admitted assaulting the victim, stating that he was angry at him and wanted him to leave.

Lawyer Tony Bamford said that while Ilton-Eggers pleaded guilty to the charge, he asked that no conviction be entered before a restorative justice session with the victim could be held.

Judge Tony Zohrab accepted Ilton-Eggers’ guilty plea but did not convict him on the charge, and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Nightclub assault

Another man was found guilty of an unprovoked assault following an incident at a nightclub in Nelson.

Rawiri Renata William Alexander Ihaia, 23, pleaded guilty to an assault that happened on May 16 at Industry Bar in Bridge St.

According to the police summary of facts, about 2.40am Ihaia and the victim had been in the smokers’ area at the bar – when Ihaia went up to the victim and punched him multiple times.

After being removed by security, about 10 minutes later Ihaia made his way back towards the smokers’ area from the footpath.

Ihaia proceeded to punch the victim in the face.

In his explanation to police, Ihaia admitted hitting the victim and stated that “he deserved it”.

While the victim claimed that he did not know Ihaia, lawyer Ian Miller said Ihaia was certain he knew the victim and there had been a background of provocation and “bad blood going back a couple of years”.

Judge Zohrab said while he did not know the background, this had been a case of “payback” on Ihaia’s part – and urged him to make sure this was his one and only appearance in court.

Judge Zohrab convicted Ihaia on the charge and sentenced him to pay a fine of $750 and court costs of $130.