The sky's the limit for creative water rockets

Victory Primary School pupil, Zeza Thompson fires off a rocket at a launch day at Broads Playing Fields, during the school’s Wonder Project.

Feathers, glitter and streamers aren’t usually associated with spaceships, but when only water and air pressure is involved, the sky is the limit for rocket designs.

On Thursday at Broads Fields in Victory, year 5 and 6 students from Victory Primary School had a chance to launch their water rockets they had been working on during the Engineering New Zealand Wonder Project.

Victory Primary School teacher Anna van Enter said throughout the design process dozens of rockets had been “modified, then modified again and modified again” while students played with water pressure versus air pressure to find the perfect ratios for flight.

“Heaps of science and technology has gone in behind these.”

During the showcasing of the rockets, students were buzzing, anxiously awaiting their turn to get into their groups of three to hook up the water bottles to the pump and release the creation. They were hoping for an impressive acceleration into the air before plummeting back to earth metres from the launch pad.

The children worked in a crew to create their rockets, including chief engineer, a safety officer and a planner, van Enter said.

The designs were colourful and creative, but still aerodynamic, and students had worked on the water bottle rockets a few hours every week for eight weeks with Engineering New Zealand volunteers.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Dozens of rockets ready to launch, aided by water and a pump. Victory Primary School students were excited to see how far they would travel.

Engineering New Zealand volunteer Graeme Robertson said altimeters attached to rockets during trials showed the maximum speed reached 240 kilometres and 25 g-force acceleration, which was more than the body could stand in a normal situation.

It was a “delight” working with the students, he said, because they were learning about physics, Newton’s law of motion, aerodynamics and centres of gravity, while working in groups.

“I walk away from these sessions feeling more confident about New Zealand’s future ... the way they’re being taught and the skills they’re picking up is just brilliant”.

The first launch of the day saw a black rocket have the backing of many students as they counted down, “Three, two, one, blast off”, only to have a false start. But when it finally did take off, the rocket flew speedily across the width of the rugby field in a blur.