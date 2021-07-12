New Zealand U20s too strong for Tasman Mako development team

Mako centre Levi Aumua, who last played for the Mako in 2019, was part of the team that took on the New Zealand U20s in Blenheim on Sunday (file photo).

A team of New Zealand’s rising rugby stars proved too hot to handle for a Tasman Mako XV in a pre-season hit-out in Blenheim.

The New Zealand U20s beat the Tasman Mako High Performance XV 40-5 at Lansdowne Park, running in six tries against the home team.

The fixture on Sunday was the third of a four-match New Zealand tour for the U20s, who had to pull out of their Australian tour due to recent Covid-19 border restrictions.

For the Mako it was their second game in five days, with multiple changes from the team that beat the Cook Islands 31-24 in Tāhunanui on Wednesday.

The U20s got off to a flying start when left wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens opened the scoring within five minutes, finishing off a clean break from second five-eighth Corey Evans to score in the left-hand corner.

Two more tries followed soon after through lock Josh Lord and hooker Soane Vikena, as the Mako struggled to break out of their own half in the early exchanges.

After 20 minutes the Mako finally started to find their feet and got back into the match, with left wing Timoci Tavatavanawai impressing both with ball in hand and a couple of crunching hits on defence.

It was the U20s who had the final say in the first half though, with first five-eighth Aidan Morgan scoring on the stroke of half-time to extend the lead to 26-0.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The U20 team featured several current Super Rugby players, including Blues wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Tasman started the second half strongly and were rewarded early on, with Tavatavanawai scoring a well-deserved try to bring the score back to 26-5.

For the most part the second half was a tightly-contested affair, but the U20s extended the lead to 40-5 at full-time – with reserve back Peter Lakai and lock Zach Gallagher the recipients of some great offloads close to the line.

Tasman coach Andrew Goodman said while the final score had been a bit disappointing, the game had given some of Tasman’s wider squad members an opportunity to get used to the speed and intensity of top-level rugby.

“The U20s are a good outfit – they were pretty sharp and had very good skill execution and physicality.

“If you take away the scoreline, it’s great preparation for our lads who have been chipping away with their club teams this season.”

Goodman said with seven Tasman players away on All Black duty this month, there were plenty of opportunities for players on the fringe of the Mako squad to put their hands up for selection.

Two Tasman players also featured for the U20s on Sunday, with flanker Anton Segner and prop Luca Inch coming off the bench in the second-half.

The U20s will look to finish their tour unbeaten when they play the final match of their campaign against the Cook Islands in Auckland on Saturday.

Tasman’s next match will be another preseason game against Canterbury in Hanmer on July 23, with the final NPC squad to be named afterwards.

New Zealand U20 40 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Josh Lord, Soane Vikena, Aidan Morgan, Peter Lakai, Zach Gallagher tries; Chay Fihaki 5 cons) Tasman Mako XV 5 (Timoci Tavatavanawai try)