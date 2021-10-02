A life less ordinary spent on the land

Graeme Beardmore has spent half of his life farming in the lower Aorere flats in Golden Bay.

Column: Last week I travelled out to Paturau to get the recollections of long-time lower Aorere Valley farmer Graeme Beardmore.

At 91, you could say he’s finally slowing down, but only because he recently broke his pelvis slipping off his shovel while digging a shallow ditch around his lawn. Daily he does his physio exercises and expects to be back on track soon.

There’s no shortage of sharpness, perceptively dry humour too. He has no problem recalling all the details of his working life, raising a family, helping in the community, and exploits with mates to rugged places – culling the wapiti, chasing sika, thar, even the elusive moose.

More than half this man’s life was spent devoted to a 103 acre dairy farm in the lower Aorere flats, virtually in the delta (when delta meant another thing), just over the bridge at Ferntown.

Marion Van Dijk The long and windy road from Paturau to Anatori River where Grame and his family spent a great deal of time.

That’s as close to sea level as you can settle in this country, as many as three good tides a fortnight inundating the lower portion of this block until he put in his stop banks.

Graeme copied his long-time neighbours and worked out their levels of these remarkable dykes by rowing round in a boat at high spring tide, driving in manuka pegs and tying a rag around them one foot above the water line - to indicate how high his stop banks should be to hold out the sea. A contractor put in the sea wall which was built up twice by Sollys over the years and still work effectively to this day.

With the sea shut out and the ryegrass and clover not being burnt by salt water anymore meant he could milk 100 cows, initially Ayrshire but going to Jerseys which he kept for the rest of his farming days.

You had to careful cultivating ground, he remembers; “There were some huge stumps I came across in those early days, but a few sticks of gelignite always got them out.

“One cow to the acre I farmed,” he still says proudly. “If I did it again, I’d still farm exactly the way I did. Buying in production is not a good idea. The land is not meant to be over-farmed like that.”

You can tell he liked his cows, but the pigs, they were a different story. “The pigs I didn’t much like, and they didn’t much like me. When we went to whole milk, I was pleased to get rid of them.”

His piggery building didn’t lie vacant for long though. He got together with his neighbour’s work co-op of Morrie Scrimgeour and Norm Riley to lift up all their piggery roofs, going around to insert 16 feet-high stud walls to turn them into haysheds.

Always innovative, Graeme was one of the first farmers in Golden Bay to learn AI, and go around dispensing the service, his farm beat being the lower Aorere valley and out to Puponga. A big responsibility he recalls it as.

Farming runs in this man’s blood for sure. It was back in 1893 that Graeme’s grandparents Josiah and Elizabeth Beardmore immigrated out from Manchester on the NZ Company Steamer Rimutaka, bringing their two daughters and two-year old son Albert, that’s Graeme’s dad, to settle up the Moutere Valley.

The family became destitute after Josiah was found dead head down a well on their property, and Albert had to leave school early to help support his mother. He cut scrub, labouring around on farms, even helped dig the big drain at Riwaka.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff Graeme liked his cows, but pigs were a completely different story. (File photo)

He enlisted in the Army in May 1916 and was sent to fight on the western front where he collected a bullet to his face, severely damaging his mouth and jaw. He recuperated in France and returned in 1918 to settle in Pakawau on a rehab ‘War Farm’ where he married Helena Lillian (Coppell) and raised a family, never speaking one word about what must have been horrors of war.

Graeme’s memories of his upbringing at Pakawau are strong.

“We lived off 400 sheep, 8 or 9 cattle as well as hand-milking 10 cows, but nothing paid much, so when we needed money, Dad went to work for the County Council, building roads.”

The only transport the family had was a bicycle, which had to be strictly washed every time after use and put back in the shed.

Graeme shot his first deer at 14, down by the creek with a head shot. There was plenty of game to be had, including pigeons (until shooting them was outlawed in 1943). “The best place to get them was when they gorged themselves on the miro berries, gave them a particularly good flavour,” he recalls.

Opportunities for insights into the natural world were many, the details plenty, like a most vicious fight he witnessed in the trees one night between a morepork and a kingfisher. “They were going each other over something.”

Pilot whales were just blackfish back then, and when they washed up at Pakawau, the stench got so bad the school had to close down for a few days.

During the war, the community tried to burn one in a pyre of driftwood once, built a big sand wall around it because of the blackout regulations, but it hardly burnt at all.

supplied/Stuff Graeme’s father returned from the horrors of World War I, eventually raising his family at Pakawau. (File photo)

The local Home Guard stayed vigilant during WWII, even dug a series of slit trenches out the front of the Smith’s farm, preparing for the invasion.

From the secret radar station at Pillar Point, Puponga, Graeme recalls sometimes hearing the sharp rat-ta-tat of machine gun fire, louder bangs too, as the servicemen practised their weaponry.

What they used for target practise was revealed one day when a big sperm whale and her calf washed up at Pakawau, both riddled by machine gun fire.

Graeme was sent to Takaka District High School at age 12, boarding with his Aunt Ethel in Lower Takaka, the experience making Graeme homesick for Pakawau.

“I was a loner in many ways, back home I was the only son, with only neighbours to see, and that was infrequently.”

He still did well, ending up graduating from Canterbury Agricultural College with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in 1954, the same year he married his lifelong partner Margaret (nee Wilson) from Christchurch.

They started working then sharemilking on the property that they would buy six years later for $10,000 as a going concern – 103 acres of river flat, house and walk-through cow shed with a dirt floor.

The family worked well together. When Graeme got a job to supplement their income at the local Collingwood Dairy Factory, eldest daughter Sue would always put the cows out and wash down after he milked in the early morning, then have them all in for him ready to milk again when he returned home.

Payne family/Stuff Graeme and Margaret Beardmore three days after their wedding day in 1954, The wedding photographer didn't turn up on the day, so they had to get dressed up again when he finally showed up.

They brought up four children on their farm - Susanne, Jennifer, Helen and Nigel. Today, Graeme has 13 grandkids and 31 great grand kids

Their homely mother loved picnics and put on many an occasion for the family down along their delightful creeks and watercourses scattered with kahikatea.

Despite being prime whitebaiting territory, Graeme wasn;’t that keen on the pursuit, preferring to spear for flounder and net.

“We could always get whatever we wanted. “The whole Aorere mouth has filled in over the years,” he says.

Many a flood the family survived too, not quite through their house but everywhere else. During one, he launched his boat straight off its trailer parked up in their yard so he could get around.

Graeme’s community involvement over his life was huge, always helping people. Before the vets took it over, people would bring even him their tom cats to him to neuter, earning him the nickname ‘Dr Hacker Knacker’.

“The secret was to pull them through the arm of an oilskin raincoat before you cut them, that way they couldn’t scratch you.”

Tasman District Council/Supplied Living in the Aorere Valley came with great rewards, and sometimes great risks, with flooding a regular occurrence.

He was a long-term member of the Power Board, on the Vestry of the local Anglican Church, helped out at Scouts, was on Collingwood’s School Committee for 14 years, he only left that because he didn’t agree with the ‘situational ethics’ of the Little Red Schoolbook.

Upstanding always. “I was brought up strict I guess. If you got out of line, you’d get the dog collar round your legs. Lying was the worst thing you could do.”

None of his kids were interested in taking over the farm, fair enough too he reckons, so he sold it in 1999 and retired with his wife seven kilometres up the road in Ferntown.

Margaret succumbed to breast cancer in 2005 and all of a sudden life was very different.

Until his recent fall, he regularly used to go and help out on his daughter Sue and Alf Payne’s 420 ha farm at Paturau. Grubbing thistles, spraying weeds, gardening, that sort of thing. Keeping his hand in and always helping out. That has never changed, and probably never will.